Elie Saab meets the high street

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Elie Saab is going to H&M.

The Lebanese designer, whose name has become synonymous with embellished evening gowns and red carpet dressing, is the latest luxury fashion name to enter H&M’s long-running designer collaboration series, with the collection arriving in South Africa on October 22.

For Saab, the collaboration brings the house’s couture vocabulary to a much wider audience. Saab first made his name in Beirut with bridalwear before establishing himself internationally and becoming one of the first international members of France’s Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture. His work has since become closely associated with the red carpet, where his meticulously embellished gowns and high-drama silhouettes have dressed everyone from Halle Berry at the 2002 Oscars to Princess Charlene of Monaco at the 2026 Red Cross Ball.

From embellished gowns to sequinned T-shirts, the collection balances Saab’s glamour with more everyday pieces. Picture: (Elie Saab H&M)

Saab’s name is, in many ways, shorthand for occasion dressing: elaborate gowns, intricate embroidery, lace, sequins and silhouettes designed to make an entrance. H&M, meanwhile, has spent the past two decades bringing designers from the upper echelons of fashion into the high street sphere through its annual collaborations.

Embellishment, lace, sequins and dramatic silhouettes take centre stage in the H&M collaboration. Picture: (Elie Saab H&M)

For this collection, Saab and the H&M design team have worked across womenswear, menswear and accessories, including footwear. There are plenty of familiar Saab signatures, from embellished gowns and shimmering separates to sharply cut tailoring, with lace, gradient sequins and the house’s monogram appearing throughout.

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But it isn’t all red carpet dressing. Alongside the gowns are pieces intended to work into a more everyday wardrobe, including lace shorts, sequinned T-shirts and flouncy blouses. The accessories follow a similar balance, moving from sparkling chandelier earrings to faux snakeskin and leather flats and a sleek shoulder bag that feels considerably easier to imagine wearing during the day.

“We are thrilled to announce this landmark collaboration with Elie Saab,” says Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M creative adviser and head of design womenswear. “Mr Saab is a designer we have always respected. The journey from master of bridalwear in Beirut to the centre of Paris fashion is an amazing, rich story and we are so excited to be exploring his world.”

The Elie Saab x H&M collection arrives in South Africa on October 22 2026. Picture: (Elie Saab H&M)

For Saab, the project has meant translating the codes that have defined his house into a broader wardrobe. “Each piece has been created with care and dedication, bringing together a complete wardrobe that speaks to every moment of a woman’s life,” he says.

The collaboration launches in South Africa on October 22 at H&M in Sandton City and V&A Waterfront, and online via Superbalist.

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