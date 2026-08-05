The new Louis Vuitton experience in Cape Town

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Louis Vuitton has unveiled its new flagship boutique at Victoria Wharf in Cape Town's V&A Waterfront. Picture:

Louis Vuitton has been in Cape Town since 2007, with the V&A Waterfront its address for most of that time. On July 31, the store moved to a new position within Victoria Wharf, and the change is considerable. The new space is larger, more considered in its design, and includes a winter garden that functions as a private appointment and events space.

The exterior announces the store through an intricately carved wooden façade that references the House’s Epi leather. Inside, the layout moves guests through two distinct areas, womenswear and menswear, before opening into the winter garden at the back of the space overlooking the Victoria Basin.

The new Louis Vuitton boutique occupies a larger space within Victoria Wharf. Picture: (Supplied)

The entrance presents women’s leather goods against handcrafted Japanese wallpaper, with rifted oak seating and a dedicated fragrance area. To the left, macramé wall panels of Monogram flowers mark the transition into the women’s ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories space. To the right, travel companions and leather goods for daily use sit alongside weekend and longer-journey pieces before archways lead deeper into the men’s section. Here, richly toned French oak and custom leather furnishings create a noticeably warmer and darker atmosphere.

Natural materials, handcrafted finishes and South African artworks define the new boutique. Picture: (Supplied)

The men's boutique features warm French oak finishes, leather furnishings and dedicated travel collections. Picture: (Supplied)

The winter garden, however, might just be the ultimate destination. Under a bamboo ceiling, with lush plants across the tiles and artwork on the walls, floor-to-ceiling windows frame the Victoria Basin. The space is designed for private appointments and special occasions, creating a separation from the retail floor.

Throughout the store, archival trunks from the House and pieces from Louis Vuitton’s Objets Nomades collection sit alongside furniture by South African brand Weylandts and artwork by Namibian artist Nicky Marais, creating a more personal link to the South African audience.

The full offering includes leather goods, ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories and fragrances across both men’s and women’s collections.

Louis Vuitton Victoria Wharf

Shop 6256 and 6259B, Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre, Cape Town, 8002

The Louis Vuitton Victoria Wharf store is open Monday to Sunday from 9am to 9pm.

louisvuitton.com

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