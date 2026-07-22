Fashion

Tactile drift

Clothing and ceramics share the same instincts in this study of texture and tension

By Wanted Reporter
An image from the Tactile Drift fashion editorial in Wanted's July 2026 issue. Picture: (Ian Samson)
An image from the Tactile Drift fashion editorial in Wanted's July 2026 issue. Picture: (Ian Samson)

Black silk egg dress, POR, Viviers; “T/Horny ii” mixed-glaze ceramic (2025), POR, Molly Roberts; knee-high boots, stylist’s own.

An image from the Tactile Drift fashion editorial in Wanted's July 2026 issue. Picture: (Ian Samson)

“Can You, Like, Step Back, Please?” mixed-glaze stoneware (2024), POR, Molly Roberts.

An image from the Tactile Drift fashion editorial in Wanted's July 2026 issue. Picture: (Ian Samson)

“Hungry Little Openings” mixed-glaze stoneware (2025), POR, Molly Roberts.

An image from the Tactile Drift fashion editorial in Wanted's July 2026 issue. Picture: (Ian Samson)

Black straw hat, POR, Crystal Birch; brooches, POR; handwoven string dress, R60,000, all Uni Form.

An image from the Tactile Drift fashion editorial in Wanted's July 2026 issue. Picture: (Ian Samson)

Archival mesh top, POR, Viviers; archival sleeveless tailored coat, POR, Uni Form; Zibbon Market Bag skirt, R26,900, Viviers.

An image from the Tactile Drift fashion editorial in Wanted's July 2026 issue. Picture: (Ian Samson)

“T/Horny ii” mixed-glaze stoneware (2025), POR; “The Weight of Desire” mixed-glaze stoneware (2023), POR, both by Molly Roberts; handwoven cotton scarf, POR, Uni Form.

An image from the Tactile Drift fashion editorial in Wanted's July 2026 issue. Picture: (Ian Samson)

Handwoven cotton scarf, POR; handwoven cotton pullover, R8,000, both Uni Form; skirt and Good Good Good x Calla babouches shoes, stylist’s own.

An image from the Tactile Drift fashion editorial in Wanted's July 2026 issue. Picture: (Ian Samson)

“Skinned Knees, Soft Heart” mixed-glaze stoneware (2024), POR, Molly Roberts.

  • Photographer: Ian Samson
  • Production: Liso Ceza
  • Styling: Cebo Mtshemla & Liso Ceza
  • Graphics: Jordan Bareiss
  • Model: Yibinati Nkweba

Stockists:

  • Crystal Birch: therealcrystalbirch.com
  • Molly Roberts: hausmayhem.com
  • Uni Form: uniformza.com
  • Viviers: viviersstudio.com

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