Tactile drift

Black silk egg dress, POR, Viviers; “T/Horny ii” mixed-glaze ceramic (2025), POR, Molly Roberts; knee-high boots, stylist’s own.
“Can You, Like, Step Back, Please?” mixed-glaze stoneware (2024), POR, Molly Roberts.
“Hungry Little Openings” mixed-glaze stoneware (2025), POR, Molly Roberts.
Black straw hat, POR, Crystal Birch; brooches, POR; handwoven string dress, R60,000, all Uni Form.
Archival mesh top, POR, Viviers; archival sleeveless tailored coat, POR, Uni Form; Zibbon Market Bag skirt, R26,900, Viviers.
“T/Horny ii” mixed-glaze stoneware (2025), POR; “The Weight of Desire” mixed-glaze stoneware (2023), POR, both by Molly Roberts; handwoven cotton scarf, POR, Uni Form.
Handwoven cotton scarf, POR; handwoven cotton pullover, R8,000, both Uni Form; skirt and Good Good Good x Calla babouches shoes, stylist’s own.
“Skinned Knees, Soft Heart” mixed-glaze stoneware (2024), POR, Molly Roberts.
- Photographer: Ian Samson
- Production: Liso Ceza
- Styling: Cebo Mtshemla & Liso Ceza
- Graphics: Jordan Bareiss
- Model: Yibinati Nkweba
Stockists:
- Crystal Birch: therealcrystalbirch.com
- Molly Roberts: hausmayhem.com
- Uni Form: uniformza.com
- Viviers: viviersstudio.com
Wanted