Join Tang for an indulgent Women’s Month celebration

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Known for its fashion-forward energy and immersive dining experiences, Tang Waterfront is cementing its Women’s Month celebration as an annual tradition.

Cape Town’s award-winning pan-Asian restaurant, Tang Waterfront, has once again partnered with Moët & Chandon to raise a toast to the remarkable women who shape our world as its eagerly anticipated Women’s Month event returns for a fourth year.

Now firmly established as one of Tang Waterfront’s signature annual celebrations, the event brings together leading names in fashion, beauty and luxury for an unforgettable experience that honours the resilience, elegance and achievements of South African women.

Taking place on Monday, August 10, 2026, from 12pm to 4pm, this year’s Women’s Month celebration centres around the theme “Every Silhouette. Every Toast. Every Woman.”

Enjoy an exclusive preview of the latest collection from Elrico Zarr at Tang Waterfront's Women's Month event. (Supplied via Tang Hospitality)

Guests will be welcomed with a glass of Moët & Chandon before enjoying a specially curated Izakaya lunch menu, showcasing Tang’s contemporary interpretation of authentic Asian cuisine.

A highlight of the afternoon will be the unveiling of renowned South African designer Elrico Bellingan’s latest Women’s Month collection for his label, Elrico Zarr. Dedicated to his wife and muse Ritza Bellingan, the collection celebrates the beauty, strength and timeless elegance found in every woman.

The experience continues with an exclusive Nars beauty activation, complemented by fragrance gifts from Issey Miyake and Narciso Rodriguez.

Luxury beauty brands Narciso Rodriguez, Nars and Issey Miyake join Tang Waterfront’s Women’s Month event, adding another layer of indulgence to what promises to be a memorable afternoon. (Supplied via Tang Hospitality)

“Women’s Day is one of the most meaningful occasions on our calendar,” says Yuliya King, marketing manager at the Tang Hospitality Group.

“At Tang, we believe remarkable women deserve remarkable experiences. Our vision is for Women’s Day at Tang to become a tradition that guests look forward to each year.”

Set against the iconic backdrop of Table Mountain and the V&A Waterfront, Tang Waterfront continues to redefine luxury hospitality through curated experiences that extend beyond the table.

Looking ahead, future editions of its Women’s Day event will continue to evolve through new creative collaborations, exclusive fashion showcases and luxury brand partnerships, further establishing it as a standout occasion on Cape Town’s social calendar.

Moët & Chandon returns as Tang Waterfront’s champagne partner for its second annual Women’s Month celebration. (Supplied via Tang Hospitality)

Reserve your seat

Event details:

Date: Monday August 10 2026

Monday August 10 2026 Time: 12pm to 4pm

12pm to 4pm Venue: Tang Waterfront, Shop 153, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

Tang Waterfront, Shop 153, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town Price: R900pp

The experience includes:

Welcome glass of Moët & Chandon

Exclusive Elrico Zarr Women’s Month fashion showcase

Curated Izakaya lunch menu

Nars beauty experience

Fragrance gifts from Issey Miyake and Narciso Rodriguez

To book, call 076 652 8972 or email reservationsva@tanghospitality.com

This article was sponsored by Tang.