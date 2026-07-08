How Mors Design perfected knitted nostalgia

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In an era of fast fashion, Raihana Govender has built Mors Design around a slower, more considered approach. Since launching the Cape Town label in 2015, she has championed handcrafted design, sustainable materials and local craftsmanship, with everything from upcycled tyre-tube accessories to Karoo mohair knitwear.

We spoke to Govender about the philosophy behind the brand, the making of the MoLuv collection and why clothing made to last is always in style.

Raihana Govender, founder of sustainable SA fashion brand Mors Design (Mors Design )

What inspired you to start Mors Design?

Mors Design was born from a deep love for beautiful silhouettes, craftsmanship and thoughtful design. I’ve always been drawn to pieces that carry meaning and longevity rather than disposable fashion. In 2015, we began experimenting with discarded tyre tubes, transforming what was once considered waste into elegant, handcrafted bags and accessories. That process sparked a much bigger vision — creating a brand rooted in sustainability, artisanal craftsmanship and conscious luxury while celebrating local South African talent and materials.

What is one thing that sets Mors Design apart that people may be surprised to know?

One thing people are often surprised to learn is that every Mors piece is entirely handmade — no industrial machinery is used in the production process. Our knitwear is hand-knitted, stitch by stitch, by skilled women artisans within local communities, and even our bags are individually hand-cut and stitched. Because of this, no two pieces are ever exactly alike; each carries the subtle character and individuality of the maker behind it.

Talk us through your creative process and how sustainability informs the brand’s circular design language, social responsibility and craftsmanship.

Our creative process always begins with material and emotion. We are inspired by nostalgia, nature, colour, texture and the emotional connection people form with clothing. Sustainability is not something added afterwards — it informs every stage of the design process. From the beginning, Mors has focused on giving new life to materials, whether through upcycled tyre tubes or responsibly sourced natural fibres. We work slowly and intentionally, producing in small batches and often made-to-order to reduce waste and overproduction. Even our off-cuts are repurposed into smaller accessories where possible.

Social responsibility is equally important to us. We collaborate with skilled female artisans in Cape Town communities, helping preserve traditional hand-knitting techniques while creating meaningful work opportunities. Craftsmanship is at the heart of everything we do — each piece is made with time, care and human connection, naturally creating a more soulful and lasting garment. Aesthetically, we’re drawn to bold colour, exaggerated textures, playful proportions and timeless comfort. We want pieces to feel expressive yet enduring — garments that evoke joy while remaining wearable for years.

The Mors Design stand at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Picture: (V&A Waterfront)

What key design signatures are always present in any Mors Design creation?

Bold colour combinations, tactile textures and artisanal detailing are always central to a Mors piece. We’re known for our oversized silhouettes, chunky hand-knitted textures and playful use of colour inspired by childhood nostalgia, confectionery tones and natural landscapes. There is also always an emphasis on comfort, softness and individuality — we want each piece to feel emotionally uplifting while still being timeless and effortless to wear.

What inspired the creation of the MoLuv knitwear collection?

The creation of the MoLuv knitwear collection came during a very pivotal and introspective period for both myself and the business. Covid had a significant impact on Mors Design and forced me to re-evaluate the direction of the brand and think creatively about how we could evolve while still staying true to our values of craftsmanship and slow design.

In 2019, a friend knitted a jersey for me after I had described my dream knit to her. As she knitted it, we organically developed the pattern together. Once it was finished, I completely fell in love with it and knew I’d want more pieces like it in the future. Everywhere I went, people constantly stopped me to ask where they could get one of the knits themselves. When the pandemic hit and our business took quite a knock, I realised I needed to explore a new product offering.

I kept thinking back to the overwhelming response that jersey received and instinctively knew the knits had the potential to resonate with people in a meaningful way. That’s really where the journey of our MoLuv hand-knits began — from a very personal piece that unexpectedly connected with so many people and ultimately became the next chapter of Mors Design.

Each Mors Design garment is made using traditional hand-knitting techniques. Picture: (Mors Design)

Why did you choose Karoo mohair as the fabrication for the MoLuv knits?

Karoo mohair is one of the world’s most exceptional natural fibres, and South Africa produces some of the finest quality mohair globally. We were drawn to it not only because of its softness, warmth and durability, but also because it is a natural, renewable fibre with a lower environmental impact when responsibly sourced. There’s also something incredibly meaningful about working with a fibre that is so deeply connected to South African heritage and agriculture. Using locally sourced Karoo mohair allows us to support local industries and communities while creating garments that are breathable, insulating, and designed to last for many years.

What are some of the challenges that you face in manufacturing garments from recyclable, sustainable materials?

One of the biggest challenges is that sustainable and ethical production is often far more labour-intensive and costly than conventional mass manufacturing. Working with handcrafted processes means longer production times and higher material costs, especially when using quality natural fibres and responsibly sourced materials.

There is also still limited infrastructure locally for sustainable fashion manufacturing at scale, so sourcing certain eco-conscious materials and maintaining affordability can be challenging. Another challenge is consumer education — helping people understand the value of slow fashion, craftsmanship and buying fewer but better quality pieces designed to last.

Mors Design (Supplied)

What are three things one should look for when choosing the perfect knit?

Firstly, fibre quality is essential — natural fibres such as mohair, wool, or alpaca generally offer far better longevity, comfort and breathability than synthetic alternatives. Secondly, craftsmanship matters. The construction, stitching and finish of a knit will determine how well it ages over time. Lastly, choose a knit that feels timeless and emotionally resonant to you. A truly great knit should not only keep you warm, but should feel comforting, versatile and something you’ll genuinely want to wear year after year.

Which Mors Design piece should everyone have as part of their wardrobe this season and why?

Our oversized MoLuv mohair cardigan is definitely a winter essential. It’s incredibly versatile, timeless and effortlessly comfortable. The oversized silhouette allows it to be layered easily, while the mohair provides warmth without heaviness. It’s the kind of piece that elevates even the simplest outfit while still feeling cosy and relaxed — a true balance between comfort, craftsmanship and statement dressing.

What’s next for Mors Design?

We’re excited to continue growing Mors internationally while remaining deeply rooted in South African craftsmanship and sustainability. Being recognised by platforms such as Vogue Italia and participating in international exhibitions such as WHITE Milano and Shoppe Object in New York has opened beautiful opportunities for global visibility and collaboration.

Going forward, we hope to expand our knitwear offering, explore new sustainable materials and continue creating meaningful employment opportunities through artisanal production. At its core, Mors will always remain about thoughtful design, slow craftsmanship and creating pieces that people form lasting emotional connections with.

morsdesign.com

Sunday Times Lifestyle