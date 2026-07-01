Where the dandy meets the wave

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Surfing offers a particular kind of freedom and it has very little to do with the ocean itself. It’s found in the communities that have grown around it, with their own rhythms, rituals and way of dressing that has always existed slightly outside the fashion system.

For his Spring-Summer 2027 Louis Vuitton Men’s Collection, Pharrell Williams explores what happens when that world meets the house’s long-standing tradition of tailoring. Presented in Paris against the backdrop of a breaking wave and a cinematic opening featuring surfers Mikey February and Julian Wilson, the collection becomes a conversation between the two aesthetics.

Relaxed tailoring is paired with surf-inspired textures and silhouettes. Picture: (Supplied)

At first glance, surfers and dandies seem to occupy opposite ends of the style spectrum. One is shaped by saltwater and practicality, the other by refinement and precision. Williams suggests they have more in common than expected. Both are defined by craft, travel and an ease that can’t really be manufactured. Both use clothing as a quiet expression of identity rather than a performance.

Technical craftsmanship is central to the collection's construction. Picture: (Supplied)

Since arriving at Louis Vuitton, Williams has been refining his idea of “unconventional elegance”, tailoring that feels relaxed rather than rigid. This season, he layers that approach with the textures and visual language of surf culture creating a wardrobe that feels softer, more tactile and less formal without losing its sense of polish.

The technical craftsmanship sits just beneath the surface. Wetsuits inform tailoring fabrics, creating garments that borrow from performance wear while maintaining the structure of suiting. Williams also continues his fascination with trompe l’oeil. Fabrics that appear to be neoprene are something else entirely. Materials that look sun-faded, repaired or weathered have, in fact, been painstakingly recreated by hand. It’s a reminder that luxury often lies in the things you notice only when you get close.

Earthy tones and relaxed silhouettes define the Spring-Summer 2027 collection. Picture: (Supplied)

Elsewhere, acid-bright colours, checkerboard motifs and surf-inspired graphics bring a welcome sense of play. Skate culture, a recurring influence throughout Williams’ work, threads naturally through the collection too. Rather than simply reproducing the look of well-worn surf clothing, Louis Vuitton translates it through the craft of its ateliers, preserving its spirit while giving it a different kind of finish.

A wave-inspired set provided the backdrop for the Spring-Summer 2027 show. Picture: (Supplied)

The set extended that world beyond the clothes. A silver camper parked among sculpted dunes hinted at long road trips and slow mornings chasing waves, while a new soundtrack produced in Williams’ Louis Vuitton studio echoed the swell of the ocean. Like many of his shows, the presentation leaned into atmosphere, but here it felt especially cohesive. Every element pointed in the same direction.

Beyond the runway, the collection is also tied to Louis Vuitton’s ongoing environmental commitments. Through its Regeneration 2030 sustainability roadmap, the house is supporting Coral Gardeners by funding the planting of 1,000 corals at the Tiaia restoration site in French Polynesia, along with the restoration of 250m² of reef habitat in 2026. It’s a partnership that feels connected to the collection’s inspiration rather than simply attached to it.

Trompe l'oeil techniques recreate the appearance of weathered and technical fabrics. Picture: (Supplied)

Williams has never treated the dandy as a fixed stereotype. In his hands, it’s more of an attitude than a dress code, someone curious, thoughtful and comfortable moving between different worlds. This season, that journey leads to the shoreline, where tailoring loosens up, surf culture is treated with genuine respect, and the distance between the two turns out to be much smaller than it first appears.

louisvuitton.com

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