Patience in craftsmanship: The FIELDS way

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What inspired the start of the FIELDS brand?

A desire to create modern uniforms for multifaceted men. For work (art), the weekend (soul) and time in nature (outdoor). These pieces are designed with intention and made in natural fibres and manufactured in Southern Africa. The aim is simple: comfort, longevity and support of local craft.

What key characteristics or design signatures are always present in any FIELDS garment?

An understated, confident silhouette. Natural fibres. A considered colour palette that is built over time. Subtle, intentional details. This results in garments that are trans-seasonal, designed to be integrated into a wardrobe rather than standalone statements.

FIELDS founder and creative director Mikael Hanan. ( Ian Engelbrecht)

How would you describe the FIELDS design language in three words?

Art. Outdoor. Soul. Each garment is designed to sit within one of these worlds.

How does sustainability play a role of the brand’s design language, creative process and how you create collections?

Our philosophy is rooted in a slower, more thoughtful approach. We believe how a garment is made matters as much as how it looks and feels. We design with a long-term view, from pattern and material choice to local manufacturing partnerships and wearability. It’s less about claiming sustainability and more about making responsible decisions that stand the test of time. Through this approach, we honour the interconnected principles of craft, care, and community.

FIELDS x Chris Soal artist collaboration. (Ian Engelbrecht)

What are currently your favourite materials and fabrications to work with and why?

Cotton, for its softness, versatility and longevity, followed by wool for its comfort, ability to regulate body temperature, and adaptability.

In your opinion, what 3 elements make the perfect knit?

Material. Silhouette. Colour.

Can you tell us a bit more about the FIELDS x Chris Soal artist collaboration and how did it come about?

A few years ago, Chris purchased pieces at our V&A store, something my team proudly shared with me. I followed his work from there, waiting for the right moment. When developing Collection 14: Patience, the alignment was clear. His process, often built from thousands of carefully assembled elements, reflects a quiet discipline that can’t be rushed. I reached out, and the collaboration developed organically.

FIELDS x Chris Soal artist collaboration. ( Ian Engelbrecht)

What is your favourite piece from the Chris Soal collaboration and why?

Chris’ collaborative piece with us is made from sandpaper, creating layered forms that suggests a view over the ocean — something calm and reflective. Translating that into clothing, my favourite is the wool and mohair sweater. It carries that sense of stillness, especially when worn simply with a dark denim trouser on cooler days.

What 3 FIELDS pieces should everyone have as part of their wardrobe going into the new season and why?

The Long Sleeve Pique Tee, Daily Trouser, and General Jacket. They form a simple foundation, adaptable across work, rest, and movement.

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