Dressing with intent: The Fall 2026 Menswear trends

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The latest menswear season arrived with a refreshing shift in mood: deliberate nostalgia, sartorial confidence and a renewed appetite for texture, colour and personality. From Paris to Milan, designers served up collections that were rooted in the past while moving into the future.

Backtrack tailoring

A look from the Louis Vuitton Men's FW 2026 runway. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

If there was one thread that stitched the Fall 2026 season together, it was a wholehearted embrace of the recent past. Designers reached back to the ’70s and ’80s with affection, conjuring a kind of louche, wide-lapelled masculinity that felt more at ease in a sunlit piazza than a corporate boardroom.

Looks from the Louis Vuitton Men's FW 2026, Dolce & Gabbana FW 2026 and Zegna FW 2026 runways. Picture: SUPPLIED (Estrop/Getty Images, Danielle Venturelli/Getty Images and supplied)

At Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams tapped into 1980s nostalgia through classic suits, tailored coats and suiting fabrics in houndstooth, herringbone and check, modernised with cropped leather jackets and a palette that mixed warm tones with pale pastels. At Dolce & Gabbana, the retro dial moved between the early 2000s and the ’70s in its Portrait of Man collection. The designers revisited the velvet-blazer and ripped-denim combinations that had ruled the red carpet while reviving their signature Black Sicily codes with flat caps, pinstripe suits and polka dots on a rich burgundy ground.

Ivy League off-duty

A look from the Ralph Lauren FW 2026 runway. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ALENA ZAKIROVA (Alena Zakirova/Getty Images)

“Preppy” has long been a menswear constant, but this season it was messier and more athletic. The Fall 2026 shows offered a version of the Ivy League wardrobe that paired preppy staples with athleisurewear, including blazers layered over hoodies, polo shirts tucked into jeans, and Oxford shirts paired with tracksuit tops.

Looks from the Gucci Pre-Fall 2026 collection and the Ralph Lauren FW 2026 and Louis Vuitton FW 2026 runways. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ALENA ZAKIROVA (Alena Zakirova/Getty Images and supplied)

Ralph Lauren’s show combined Polo and Purple Label on one runway, moving between “relaxed alpine resort” and “off-duty student”: rugby shirts with baggy trousers, sky-blue button-ups, heritage tweeds with ties, and contrasting sweaters. At Gucci, creative director Demna Gvasalia’s pre-fall “Generation Gucci” collection had a Y2K-filtered take on sporty ease, pairing close-fitting T-shirts with wide trousers and blazers styled with jeans and mask sunglasses.

Fem twist

A look from Dolce & Gabbana's Men's FW 2026 runway. Picture: GETTY IMAGES (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

One of the season’s most radical moves was the steady drift of feminine codes into menswear. Silk and jacquard replaced hardier fabrics; embroidery appeared along cuffs and hems; and necklines — low-V, scooped, or gently draped — introduced a new kind of ease.

Looks from the Dolce & Gabbana FW 2026 and Louis Vuitton FW 2026 (centre) runways. Picture: ESTROP/GETTY IMAGES (Estrop/Getty Images and supplied)

At Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams introduced femininity through softer, considered details, as silver crystals dusted an ice-blue shirt and a grey-check bomber. Elsewhere, coats were tied at the neck in a pussy-bow effect, their masculinity offset by soft pastels and feminine finishes.

Knit happens

A look from the Paul Smith FW 2026 runway. Picture: GETTY IMAGES (Estrop/Getty Images)

Knitwear had a landmark season. The designs doing the most interesting work were those that leaned into print through geometric patterns in contrasting colours and intricate alpine motifs. Construction was equally adventurous, with knits cropped and layered at the waist or worn as standalone centrepieces.

Looks from the Louis Vuitton FW 2026, Dolce & Gabbana FW 2026 and Zegna FW 2026 runways. Picture: GETTY IMAGES (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images and supplied)

Paul Smith’s Fall 2026 show offered one of the season’s most charming contributions to the knit story, with alpaca reimaginings of archival Fair Isle designs, often styled as oversized scarves. At Zegna, what appeared to be classic pied-de-poule or tweed patterns on knitwear turned out to be graphic motifs woven in cashmere and recycled-paper jacquard. Padded cashmere cardigans and shearling bombers with layered collars gave knitted pieces a strong outerwear presence.

From the June issue of Wanted, 2026.