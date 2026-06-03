NOI Collective puts down roots in Woodstock

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Opening a store in 2026 is a deliberate act. At a moment when most independent fashion labels are doubling down on digital and treating physical retail as an afterthought, NOI Collective has done the opposite, committing to a permanent space in Woodstock, Cape Town, that opened its doors on Saturday May 30.

Founded by creative director Ryan Hing and collaborator Lethabo Motlatle, known as Styled By Lthiiz, NOI Collective has built a following by treating fashion as something closer to visual culture and storytelling than to retail. The brand sits, as the founders describe it, at the intersection of editorial aesthetics and the modern wardrobe, and the Woodstock space has been designed to make that intersection tangible.

“What makes NOI different is that it’s about much more than clothing,” the team says. “We see it as a full creative experience. Everything matters, from the scent of the space, to the installations, to the rails, to the music [and] to how the garments are presented.”

The NOI Collective store in Woodstock (Supplied)

Woodstock was a natural choice, and not simply for the reasons of affordability and creative credibility that draw many young brands to the area. NOI already operates from Evolve Studio nearby, where much of the brand’s campaign work, creative planning and production takes place.

Positioning the store below the studio creates what the founders describe as a creative house, a single address where fashion, visual storytelling, design and community intersect without the friction of separation. The street itself, they note, is growing with a momentum that feels genuinely organic, surrounded by strong neighbours and a creative energy that the brand has been part of for some time.

“Woodstock felt like the right place for NOI because we already feel deeply connected to it,” the team explains. “It’s an area we know well and have worked in creatively for a long time.”

The store opening coincides with the launch of NOI’s new winter campaign, which sets the tone for this next chapter of the brand’s evolution. Where most winter campaigns retreat into muted palettes and seasonal heaviness, NOI has leaned deliberately into colour, warmth and playfulness. It is a creative position that reflects something broader about what the brand stands for: the refusal to accept the default, and the conviction that clothing should generate energy rather than simply respond to the weather outside.

NOI Collective's First Light capsule collection (Supplied)

For the founders and their team, the opening carried a weight that went beyond the professional.

“The last few weeks have been intense, exciting, and emotional in the best way,” they reflect. “We all wore multiple hats, got our hands dirty, and stayed very involved in every part of bringing the store together.”

When the doors finally opened on Saturday evening, it was the physical manifestation of years of creative work and friendship finally finding a home.

“More than anything, it felt like a celebration of friendship, of building something together over many years and finally seeing it come to life in a real space.”

That sincerity, rare in fashion at any level, is part of what makes NOI worth paying attention to. The Woodstock space is open now.

noicollective.com | @noi.collective

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