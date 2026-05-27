Speedy P9, unpacked

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If the eyes are the window to the soul, a bag might be a window into a life. For most of us, that means an excavation of crumpled receipts, loose change and the occasional lipstick mishap we’d rather keep hidden.

Louis Vuitton leans into that curiosity with its latest “In My Bag” campaign, inviting a roster of brand ambassadors and friends of the house to unpack a (carefully edited) version of their daily essentials.

Through a series of still-life photographs and videos, the campaign reimagines the Speedy P9 at its best: full and well-loved. A contemporary reworking of the legendary Speedy, first introduced in the 1930s, the P9 was unveiled by men’s creative director Pharrell Williams ahead of his Spring/Summer 2024 debut.

Named after Paris’s Pont Neuf (“P” for pont and “9” for neuf), where the runway show was staged, the P9 is a nod to craftsmanship, savoir-faire, and the brand’s origins as a trunk-maker in the early 1800s. Crafted from double-tanned, drum-milled calfskin and assembled by hand using customised tools, it balances softness with durability.

Jeremy Allen White and Jude Bellingham's Speedy P9 bags. Picture: THOMAS LAGRANGE/LOUIS VUITTON (Thomas Lagrange/Louis Vuitton)

The campaign replaces everyday clutter with something more intentional, where each bag becomes a portrait. Edited, yes, but still revealing.

A green P9 featuring the signature monogram houses a newspaper, spiral-bound notebook, cap, comb, watch, charging cord, extra pair of socks, and a set of dice and is curated by Golden Globe-winning actor Jeremy Allen White. One can’t help but wonder when exactly the dice might come in handy.

For English footballer Jude Bellingham, the red P9 reflects a life in motion: aviators, passport, plane ticket, official jersey, a bottle of Ombre Nomade, and a set of keys. Practical, but polished.

Future and LeBron James' Speedy P9 bags. Picture: THOMAS LAGRANGE/LOUIS VUITTON (Thomas Lagrange/Louis Vuitton)

Grammy-winning rapper and friend of the house Future takes a more indulgent approach. His royal blue P9 holds a tennis racket, diamond-set gold chain, Monogram necklace, gummy sweets and a spare pair of sneakers, suggesting a schedule that moves easily between sport and spectacle.

In a yellow Speedy P9 as unmistakable as the man himself, basketball legend, Olympian and NBA champion LeBron James keeps it practical: golf balls and tees, his signature cap, Beats earphones, an I Promise lapel pin, and shaving cream.

Photographed by Thomas Lagrange, the campaign is a reminder that our bags offer a glimpse into who we are, so they might as well be good ones.

eu.louisvuitton.com

From the May issue of Wanted, 2026