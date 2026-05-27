Merchants celebrates with ‘Fifteen’

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Fifteen years is long enough to know what you believe in. For Merchants, the Cape Town concept shop that has spent a decade and a half championing contemporary African design, that belief has always centred on craft, authenticity and the sort of design that does not need a trend to justify its existence.

The anniversary capsule, Fifteen, is the clearest expression of that belief yet.

The collection arrives alongside a quiet but significant evolution. The brand has shed the Long Street address from its name, becoming simply Merchants, a change that signals a broader vision while remaining rooted in the values that have defined it since 2010.

A new creative director, Tiaan Nagel, whose background spans design and editorial leadership across some of South Africa’s most respected fashion brands and publications, brings a curatorial sensibility to the work that feels entirely aligned with what the shop has always stood for.

Merchants 'Fifteen' collection (Supplied)

Fifteen draws its mood and palette from the quiet landscapes of Southern Africa. Natural fibres in understated neutral tones, the colours of dry earth, overcast sky and winter grass, drape around the body with ease.

The construction details are subtle but deliberate: hidden slits that introduce movement without interrupting the clarity of line, dropped armholes, extended sleeve lengths with elongated cuff detailing and trousers engineered to sit low and relaxed.

Three core silhouettes anchor the capsule, each available in four colours. The architectural shirt dress offers structure without rigidity. The cocoon-style kaftan shift carries the sort of effortless volume that is considerably harder to achieve than it appears. Lastly, the trouser and shirt set is designed as a unisex ensemble, allowing movement between bodies and environments with equal ease.

Merchants 'Fifteen' collection (Supplied)

“Fifteen reflects the type of clothing we believe in,” says Nagel. “Pieces that feel considered in proportion and materiality. We wanted garments that move naturally between different environments while maintaining a strong sense of form and ease.”

For Merchants COO Jeanine Benjamin, the collection carries a significance that extends beyond the garments.

“Merchants has always been about presenting design that feels authentic and thoughtful,” she says. “Fifteen felt like a natural way to mark this milestone, a collection that reflects the sensibility we have cultivated over the past 15 years.”

That sensibility, a commitment to sustainable craftsmanship, continental design discovery and considered curation, has not shifted in 15 years. What has shifted is the clarity and confidence with which it is now expressed.

Fifteen is available now at Merchants, Cape Town, and online at merchantsonlong.co.za.

Wanted