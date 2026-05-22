Lake Maggiore inspires Zegna’s summer of carefree elegance

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Actor Mads Mikkelsen showcases the relaxed sophistication of Zegna’s Summer 2026 collection at the tranquil water’s edge.

Lake Maggiore lies at the edge of the Italian Alps, close to Oasi Zegna — a 100 km2 natural park revitalised by Ermenegildo Zegna, founder of the luxury menswear brand Zegna.

Here, in the beautiful Piedmont region, the mountains meet the water and time slows down. It’s a place cherished by the Zegna family, which they have known for generations, returning to its shores each summer.

This is where life unfolds according to its own rhythm: a morning coffee at the bar, an aperitivo in the piazza as the sun sets, an evening walk in the cool air.

The journey across Lake Maggiore traditionally takes place aboard the Zegna family’s classic Riva Aquarama speedboat, an icon of 1960s Italian design created by renowned boatbuilder Carlo Riva.

Long associated with the family’s lakeside summers, the boat embodies a philosophy shared by Riva and the Zegna brand — one where beauty, craftsmanship, and function exist in balance.

This same philosophy carries through to Zegna’s Summer 2026 collection, where the splendour of Lake Maggiore and the landscapes of Oasi Zegna shape the season’s understated elegance.

Fronted by the brand’s global ambassador, actor Mads Mikkelsen, the collection’s campaign is an ode to the quintessential Italian summer, showcasing relaxed silhouettes and extraordinarily light fabrics that capture a sense of tranquillity.

Where mountains meet water, Zegna unveils a collection rooted in generations of lakeside summers and European design

This includes a considered blend of cashmere, cotton and Oasi Lino ― Zegna’s signature linen crafted exclusively from European-grown flax fibres that are certified 100% traceable.

Designed to move seamlessly from warm days on the water to evenings that extend long into the night, the collection’s palette mirrors the natural beauty of the countryside surrounding Lake Maggiore in hues of pine green, rich taupe, and soft, luminous white.

Paired with the ease of the brand’s iconic moccasin, the looks embody a carefree, effortless elegance.

Zegna’s signature mocassin reflects the relaxed elegance and refined craftsmanship at the heart of the Summer 2026 collection. (Zegna)

Across the collection, craftsmanship is realised in every detail and revealed through sensation rather than display.

When something is truly well made, it does not need to speak. It simply feels right. That is the essence of Zegna this season.

Discover Zegna’s Summer 2026 collection at the Zegna Boutique at the Diamond Walk in Sandton City, Johannesburg. Call 011 326 7767.

This article was sponsored by Zegna.