How motherhood inspired Louro’s versatile bags

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What inspired you to start the Louro brand?

LOURO was born from a very personal transition. As I stepped into motherhood, my life expanded in ways I hadn’t anticipated — but the products around me didn’t evolve with me. I found myself choosing between function and beauty, between practicality and identity. LOURO exists to close that gap. It’s for people whose lives are growing, but who refuse to dilute their sense of self in the process.

How would you describe the Louro brand in three words?

Intentional. Expansive. Refined.

How has your definition of luxury changed in motherhood, compared to before you became a mom?

Before motherhood, luxury was about aesthetics and status. Now, it’s about ease, identity, and how something supports my life. True luxury is not having to think twice — it’s a product that anticipates your needs, carries your world, and still makes you feel like yourself.

Louro founder, Cikida Gcali-Mabusela (Louro/Stella Rocks PR)

Talk us through the craftsmanship that goes into each Louro bag. What key aspects do you always keep in mind, especially designing for mothers?

Every LOURO piece is locally crafted with a deep focus on material integrity, structure, and longevity. We work with high-quality leathers and finishes that age beautifully over time. But beyond materials, the design thinking is what sets us apart — every compartment, every seam, every proportion is intentional. When designing for mothers (or people whose lives are expanding), I think about movement between roles. Someone might go from a meeting to school pickup to travel — all in one day. The bag needs to transition seamlessly, without looking or feeling like a “mom bag.”

What should every mom look for in a good mom bag?

Versatility, structure, and restraint. It should carry a lot without feeling bulky, stay organised without overcomplicating things, and elevate your look rather than detract from it. Most importantly, it should adapt to your life — not the other way around.

What’s one feature in the Louro bags that you think only a mother would truly understand and appreciate?

The balance between accessibility and discretion. There’s a real need to reach what you need quickly — but also to feel composed and put-together while doing it. That nuance is something you only fully understand once you’ve lived it.

Which is your favourite Louro bag and why?

The Et Al Backpack, our first executive backpack, which is actually unisex. It represents exactly what LOURO stands for — it’s structured enough for an executive setting, but spacious and intuitive enough for parenthood. It doesn’t force you to choose which version of yourself to show up as.

Louro's Linda Brunch Tote (Louro)

What are 5 non-negotiable essentials that every mom should have in their mom bag and why?

A well-designed pouch system to keep things modular and easy to access, snacks because timing rarely works in your favour, a spare outfit for the unexpected moments, wipes because they solve more problems than you’d think, and a personal item just for you — whether it’s a fragrance or something small that anchors you back to yourself.

What’s something unexpected that you always carry in your bag?

A notebook. Motherhood is expansive — it stretches your mind in unexpected ways. I like having a place to capture thoughts, ideas, or even just moments I don’t want to forget.

Motherhood is often romanticised — what is one truth you wish more people talked about openly?

That identity doesn’t automatically catch up to your new reality. You can love your child deeply and still feel like you’re figuring out who you are in this new season. That gap is real — and it deserves more space and honesty.

louro.co

This article was first published in Sunday Times Lifestyle.