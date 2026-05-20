Fabiani heads West for Autumn/Winter 2026

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Fabiani staged its latest Members’ Only presentation at the Steyn City Equestrian Centre on May 17, turning a working stable into the setting for an evening that sat somewhere between fashion show, dinner party and cultural gathering.

Guests arrived through the working stables before moving towards a circular dinner table set beneath the low evening light. The night revolved around Western Horizons, Fabiani’s Autumn/Winter 2026 collection, which takes cues from Western dressing without drifting into cowboy cosplay. There were dark denim silhouettes cut close to the body, suede jackets, soft knitwear in dusty earth tones and leather outerwear with enough structure to sharpen the whole frame. The styling, refreshingly, avoided the usual heavy-handed “rugged masculinity” clichés.

South African actor Thapelo Mokoena attended the evening in a relaxed look from the new collection. (Supplied)

South African actor Thapelo Mokoena, who fronts the campaign, appeared at the event in a casual look that reflected the collection’s quieter approach to dressing. Fabiani describes the collection as “heritage in motion — worn with confidence, purpose, and quiet distinction,” and the clothes are less interested in reinvention than refinement. A slightly sharper shoulder here, a cleaner line there. The sort of details men notice when they care about clothes but don’t need everyone else to know.

Dinner service by Chef Scott balanced thoughtful presentation with a relaxed, social atmosphere. (Supplied)

There was also a welcome absence of overproduction. Dinner, prepared by Chef Scott, remained thoughtful without becoming performance art disguised as food. Dr Fezile Mkhize hosted with enough warmth to keep the evening from becoming too serious, which can happen quickly once fashion people are seated near horses and tequila.

And then there was the music. Langa Mavuso performed during dinner, his voice carrying softly through the space. Later, Liquideep shifted the pace entirely before Oscar Mbo took over the after-party with the kind of set that reminds you Johannesburg still understands nightlife better than most cities.

Kay Kay Ribane and Samkelo Boyde Xaba at the Members Only presentation. (Supplied)

The guest list reflected the broader creative world Fabiani is clearly trying to speak to. Artist Mary Sibande, stylist Boogy Maboi, multidisciplinary artist Kay Kay Ribane and designer Samkelo Boyde Xaba were among those moving through the space, though the evening worked precisely because nobody appeared trapped in a seating chart exercise.

Western Horizons may borrow from the mythology of the West, but the mood of the evening was distinctly local. Relaxed, sharply dressed and always ready for a good night out.

The Western Horizons collection is available in Fabiani stores nationwide and online through Bash.