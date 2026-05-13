POLO SA looks to the Karoo for Autumn-Winter ’26

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There is a particular type of dressing that asks nothing of you except that you pay attention to what you put on. No trend-chasing, no compromise on quality, no garments destined for the back of a chair and then a charity bin.

POLO South Africa’s Autumn-Winter ’26 collection, built entirely around locally sourced South African Merino wool, is a considered argument for exactly that type of wardrobe.

The collection arrives as part of the brand’s ongoing POLO purpose initiative, designed by creative director Alia Peer and drawing on the POLO archives, reimagined for the present through a farm-to-closet approach that traces each garment from its origins on South African soil to the finished knit on the rack. It’s a framework that sounds straightforward and is, in practice, more demanding than most brands are willing to attempt.

POLO SA Merino Wool Autumn-Winter '26 Collection (Supplied)

The inspiration is the Karoo, the vast and dramatic stretch of South African landscape that most people pass through and few stop to properly consider.

Peer has stopped and looked carefully. “We love its dramatic landscape and the deep reds, stones, and indigenous grasses,” she says, and the palette reflects that attention: understated, earthy and ready to remain a staple.

The silhouettes are similarly unhurried. Cosy scarves pair with elevated crewnecks in tones that move between casual and formal. The focus throughout is on what Peer describes as the perfect essential knit, a garment defined by the right weight, the right colour and the right fit.

At the centre of it all is the fibre. South Africa is among the world’s leading producers of Merino wool, a material that earns its reputation not through marketing but through genuine performance.

Exceptionally soft against the skin, naturally temperature-regulating and biodegradable, Merino wool is what the industry means when it talks about a cradle-to-cradle fibre: it gives back to the soil when it eventually decomposes, contributing nutrients rather than waste. In an industry that generates an uncomfortable amount of both, that distinction matters.

POLO SA Merino Wool Autumn-Winter '26 Collection (Supplied)

The brand’s commitment to locally sourced Merino is not new. The farm-to-closet initiative, launched in 2022, has built a consistent framework around homegrown natural fibres, ensuring that each collection is grown, designed and made within South Africa’s borders.

What the Autumn-Winter ‘26 collection ultimately offers is something the fashion industry occasionally forgets to provide: clothes worth investing in. Not because they carry a particular label or arrive in a particular season but because they are made with genuine attention to material, process and longevity.

After all, a well-made Merino knit, cared for properly, will outlast almost anything else in a wardrobe.

The POLO SA Merino Wool Autumn-Winter ’26 Collection is available in shops now.

polo.co.za

Wanted