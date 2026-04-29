WATCH | Gucci expands Generation Gucci campaign

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Generation Gucci is the latest campaign from Gucci under the creative direction of Demna Gvasalia.

Gucci’s latest chapter comes through Generation Gucci, a campaign that feels like another shift in the House’s rhythm under Demna Gvasalia’s creative direction. Since he joined, there’s been a steady reshaping of Gucci’s visual language, starting with La Famiglia, which arrived as a short film in September 2025, followed by his debut runway show in February.

Across both, one can sense him working between two poles, pulling from the archive while also loosening it up, with references that quietly echo everything from house codes to the Tom Ford era.

While Generation Gucci first surfaced last year as a surprise drop, this new version unfolds more expansively across 84 photographs, all shot by Demna himself. The cast is made up of friends and collaborators of the House, each wearing updated takes on familiar Gucci pieces. The campaign also extends into a short film directed by Jonathan Glazer, set in a motel at night under a full moon. Starring Mariacarla Boscono and Alex Consani, it follows a cast of individuals whose paths quietly intersect.

The campaign revisits signature accessories from Gucci. (Supplied)

At the heart of the campaign are Gucci’s most recognisable accessories, gently reworked rather than reinvented. The Jackie 1961, long considered one of the House’s signatures, comes back with adjusted proportions that feel a bit more immediate and easy to wear. The Dionysus shifts in the opposite direction, gaining a sharper, more angular structure. The Lunetta Phone+ shoulder bag sits in contrast to both, framed as an everyday companion for essentials.

And then there’s the Paparazzo bag, which brings together some of Gucci’s most familiar codes. The Web stripe and Horsebit hardware are clearly present, giving what the House calls “Gucciness” to a piece that moves comfortably between casual and more dressed-up settings.

The campaign features friends and collaborators of Gucci wearing updated interpretations of house codes. (Supplied)

The clothing follows a similar kind of push and pull. Silk pieces, tailored suits and more expressive outerwear sit side by side without trying to fully resolve into one single mood. Underwear-inspired elements peek out beneath silk blousons, while minimal gowns in jersey and chiffon soften the overall line. There’s a sense of controlled excess running through it all, familiar to Demna’s styling approach, with smoky, slightly smudged eye makeup adding a bit of grit against the polish of the clothes.

Footwear includes valigeria-inspired ballerinas, introduced in both men’s and women’s sizes. (Supplied)

Footwear brings in one of the more surprising shifts. Valigeria-inspired ballerinas, now also in men’s sizes, introduce a subtle sense of fluidity in how the shoes are worn and understood. Streamlined loafers add to that feeling, recalling the softness and flexibility of dance shoes. It is a small but telling gesture, balancing the campaign’s tougher silhouettes with something more fluid and restrained.

Taken as a whole, Generation Gucci doesn’t read like a break or a reset. It feels more like Demna continuing to work through the House’s existing language, gently bending it and letting it sit in a space where heritage, familiarity and something slightly off-centre exist quite comfortably together.

gucci.com