Willet Designs makes an intimate couture debut

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On Saturday, April 11 2026, Willet Designs Couture presented its inaugural couture showcase at the Johannesburg Art Gallery (JAG), staging an intimate presentation within one of the city’s most historically layered institutions.

The gallery, with its neoclassical bones and well-documented wear, brought its own kind of poetry to the evening. There’s something about JAG, its grandeur slightly softened by time, that resists polish. Instead, it invites you to look a little closer. That same energy carried through the collection.

Willet Designs Couture presented their 2026 showcase "The Living Thread" at JAG. (Pieter Johan/PJ Hougaard)

Framed by marble halls and high arches, the showcase comprised 11 couture looks developed over a five-year period. The designers approached the collection as a reflection on personal and collective experience, tracing themes of loss, memory and transformation through material and form. The opening look, a sculptural brown sequined dress with a structured, almost architectural silhouette, established this tone early on.

Willet Designs Couture "The Living Thread" 2026 showcase (Pieter Johan/PJ Hougaard)

Elsewhere, a crystalline-inspired gown introduced a lighter, more transient quality. Its surface caught and refracted light as the model moved, suggesting something less fixed, more elusive. Across the collection, contrasts were handled with restraint. Softness sat alongside structure, opacity gave way to shimmer, and volume was balanced by moments of control.

One of the more resolved moments came towards the close. A brown gown shifted into a fuller silhouette edged in white, finished with a delicate veil. Without overstating its symbolism, the look suggested a sense of transition, where what remains carries as much weight as what has been lost.

Willet Designs Couture "The Living Thread" 2026 showcase (Pieter Johan/PJ Hougaard)

Set against the worn surfaces of the gallery, the garments took on additional resonance. The building’s visible age and ongoing restoration mirrored the collection’s underlying concerns, reinforcing an idea that feels particularly relevant now: that beauty is often shaped through time, rather than in spite of it.

As a debut, it felt thoughtful and measured. Less about spectacle, more about mood and intention, and a clear sense of where the brand is heading.

@willetdesignscouture