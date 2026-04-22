The unfolding

Green foil dress, R32 000, Viviers; shoes, model’s own.
Handwoven string dress, R60 000, Uni Form.
Elephant-ear top, R12 000; brooch, R4 000, both Uni Form; Origami silver and brass ring, R3 500, Cica Jewellery; monk-strap shoes, R899, H&M.
Bronze orchid hairpins, R2 500 each, Cica Jewellery; Brilliant cloud top, R6 200, Viviers; When Surfaces Speak installation piece, R23 000, Nina Kruger; Crystalline sculpted skirt with silk-organza frills, R15 300, Viviers; Torque buckle boots, R5 290, Europa Art.
Silver orchid hairpin, R9 000, Cica Jewellery; white top, R58 999; black top, R18 999, both Connade.
Womb dress, POR; Nimbi trousers, POR, both Connade; monk-strap shoes, R899, H&M.
Nimbi top, POR, Connade; brooch (styled as necklace), R4 000, Uni Form; Adrift circle trousers, R1 950, Black Coffee; monk-strap shoes, R899, H&M.
Cantilever dress, R25 000; dented stainless-steel cuffs, R10 000 each, all Uni Form.
Photographer Kevin Mackintosh/Lustre Global
Fashion Director Sharon Armstrong
Set Designer Daryl McGregor/Lustre Global
Executive Producer Chantel Green/Lustre Global
Hair & Makeup Carl Isaacs
Digital Assistant Nicholai Thomas
Lighting Assistant Alex Birns
Styling Assistants Margit Roberts & Liso Ceza
Production Assistant Calvin Millar
Models Nondi Beattie/Boss Models, Pivot Aurel Sentore/20 Management
Stockists:
Black Coffee blackcoffee.co.za
Cica Jewellery cica_thomas@icloud.com
Connade connade.com
Europa Art europaart.co.za
H&M superbalist.com
Nina Kruger niensie@gmail.com
Uni Form uniformza.com
Viviers Studio viviersstudio.com
From the April issue of Wanted, 2026