Fashion

The unfolding

Sculptural pieces transcend the season in a study of organic form

By Wanted Reporter
Wanted April 2026 - The Fashion Issue (Kevin Mackintosh)
Wanted April 2026 - The Fashion Issue (Kevin Mackintosh)

Green foil dress, R32 000, Viviers; shoes, model’s own.

Wanted April 2026 - The Fashion Issue (Kevin Mackintosh)

Handwoven string dress, R60 000, Uni Form.

Wanted April 2026 - The Fashion Issue (Kevin Mackintosh)

Elephant-ear top, R12 000; brooch, R4 000, both Uni Form; Origami silver and brass ring, R3 500, Cica Jewellery; monk-strap shoes, R899, H&M.

Wanted April 2026 - The Fashion Issue (Kevin Mackintosh)

Bronze orchid hairpins, R2 500 each, Cica Jewellery; Brilliant cloud top, R6 200, Viviers; When Surfaces Speak installation piece, R23 000, Nina Kruger; Crystalline sculpted skirt with silk-organza frills, R15 300, Viviers; Torque buckle boots, R5 290, Europa Art.

Wanted April 2026 - The Fashion Issue (Kevin Mackintosh)

Silver orchid hairpin, R9 000, Cica Jewellery; white top, R58 999; black top, R18 999, both Connade.

Wanted April 2026 - The Fashion Issue (Kevin Mackintosh)

Womb dress, POR; Nimbi trousers, POR, both Connade; monk-strap shoes, R899, H&M.

Wanted April 2026 - The Fashion Issue (Kevin Mackintosh)

Nimbi top, POR, Connade; brooch (styled as necklace), R4 000, Uni Form; Adrift circle trousers, R1 950, Black Coffee; monk-strap shoes, R899, H&M.

Wanted April 2026 - The Fashion Issue (Kevin Mackintosh)

Cantilever dress, R25 000; dented stainless-steel cuffs, R10 000 each, all Uni Form.

Photographer Kevin Mackintosh/Lustre Global

Fashion Director Sharon Armstrong

Set Designer Daryl McGregor/Lustre Global

Executive Producer Chantel Green/Lustre Global

Hair & Makeup Carl Isaacs

Digital Assistant Nicholai Thomas

Lighting Assistant Alex Birns

Styling Assistants Margit Roberts & Liso Ceza

Production Assistant Calvin Millar

Models Nondi Beattie/Boss Models, Pivot Aurel Sentore/20 Management

Stockists:

Black Coffee blackcoffee.co.za

Cica Jewellery cica_thomas@icloud.com

Connade connade.com

Europa Art europaart.co.za

H&M superbalist.com

Nina Kruger niensie@gmail.com

Uni Form uniformza.com

Viviers Studio viviersstudio.com

From the April issue of Wanted, 2026

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