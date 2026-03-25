Gucci frames the handbag as obsession

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kate Moss is paired with the Borsetto handbag in GG canvas, brown suede and black leather.

Gucci’s latest campaign, released on March 23 2026, turns the spotlight on a familiar object: the handbag.

Under the direction of Demna Gvasalia, the campaign frames the bag not simply as an accessory but as an item that moves from wardrobe staple to near-obsession.

Titled Beauty and the Bag, the campaign is photographed by Mert and Marcus and features Kate Moss and Emily Ratajkowski in a series of tightly composed portraits.

Each model is paired with a distinct silhouette: Moss carries the Borsetto in GG canvas, brown suede and black leather, while Ratajkowski fronts the Giglio in similarly restrained tones.

The campaign extends into a film directed by Bardia Zeinali, where handbags multiply around the models. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Visual repetition defines the campaign. Bags appear alongside layered GG patterns and echoed silhouettes, creating a rhythm that emphasises form and texture over narrative.

The concept extends into film, directed by Bardia Zeinali, where the handbags multiply around the models, subtly reflecting accumulation and fixation.

In every scene, the bag remains a constant, even as the surrounding environment shifts in scale and perspective.

The campaign treats the handbag as a central object within the wardrobe, highlighting its relationship to identity, presence and desire.

Moss and Ratajkowski occupy near-identical scenarios, differentiated largely by the bags they carry, underscoring the objects’ primacy over individual personality.

What emerges is a campaign that is deliberate in its intent. It leans fully into strong, recognisable codes, continuing Gucci’s exploration of logomania while asserting the visual and cultural weight of its bags.

The work is as much about the way a single object can shape a space as it is about the models themselves, offering a considered, almost architectural approach to fashion imagery.