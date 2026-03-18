Diesel SS26 finds beauty in the mess

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There’s something familiar about things going slightly wrong at exactly the wrong moment.

A washing machine floods the kitchen just after you’ve cleaned. A perfect outfit meets an unavoidable puddle. It’s that low-grade chaos of everyday life, the kind that doesn’t derail your day entirely but does test your patience.

Diesel leans into that feeling with its Spring/Summer 2026 campaign, Smile Through It, which takes minor disasters and treats them with a kind of stubborn optimism. The premise is simple. When things fall apart, sometimes all you can do is carry on, preferably in a good outfit.

The campaign marks a continued collaboration between creative director Glenn Martens and art director Christopher Simmonds. (Mark Peckmezian)

The campaign marks another collaboration between creative director Glenn Martens and art director Christopher Simmonds, with photography by Mark Peckmezian. Together, they construct a series of scenes that sit somewhere between the real and the artificial. Couples and groups of friends pose calmly in front of AI-generated mishaps: collapsing shelves, broken objects, and improbable accidents. The tension lies in the contrast. The world looks off, but the people in it remain composed, even cheerful.

Clothing, as always with Diesel, carries much of that attitude. The SS26 collection builds on the brand’s ongoing exploration of denim and deconstruction. Banded denim with sporty triple stripes runs down jeans and skirts, while jersey pieces wrap and twist around the body. Tailoring is disrupted with biker-inspired details, and leather jackets take on exaggerated, cocooned shapes.

Even the treatments feel slightly offbeat. Denim appears bleached from the inside out, while layered pieces distort the silhouette in subtle ways. It’s not about perfection but about movement, experimentation, and a willingness to let garments feel a little undone.

The Diesel S/S 2026 collection continues the brand’s exploration of denim and deconstruction. (Mark Peckmezian)

Accessories follow suit. Chunky boots, printed peep-toe mules and structured bags feel built for navigating whatever the day throws at you, whether that’s a flooded kitchen or a collapsing supermarket aisle.

In a world that rarely goes to plan, the message is straightforward: get dressed, get on with it and don’t overthink the rest.

Wanted