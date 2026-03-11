Goodbye beige: H&M Studio embraces eccentricity

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If the past few years of fashion have taught us anything, it’s that trends have a habit of overstaying their welcome. Case in point: quiet luxury. Beautiful? Yes. Timeless? Certainly. But also, if we are being honest, a little… beige.

Thankfully, the pendulum appears to be swinging back. If the latest H&M Studio S/S 2026 collection is anything to go by, eccentricity has officially re-entered the chat.

Last Tuesday evening (March 3), editors, creators and fashion insiders gathered at 6 Spin Street in Zonnebloem, Cape Town, for an early preview of the new collection.

The historic Sir Herbert Baker building in Zonnebloem was transformed into a gallery-like setting for the preview. Picture: SO FILM (So Film)

Housed in the historic Sir Herbert Baker building, the restaurant and event space was transformed into a whimsically decadent gallery.

Antique furniture and silver candleholders were scattered throughout the rooms, the team tapping heavily into the “forgotten mansion” aesthetic inspired by the 1975 cult documentary Grey Gardens, famous for its eccentric inhabitants and beautifully chaotic interiors. Plinths displaying accessories appeared between styled mannequins, which rose dramatically between transplanted rose bushes rooted in small mounds of soil.

One of the more memorable touches was an ornate, fully made bed positioned in the centre of the room, where delicate pastries, courtesy of The Velvet Effect, rested atop crisp white linen.

It set the tone perfectly for a collection that celebrates individuality in all its slightly off-kilter glory.

The fully made bed with delicious pastries. Picture: SO FILM (So Film)

H&M’s Studio line, first launched in 2013, is the brand’s most fashion-forward offering. Designed in-house by a team at the Stockholm atelier, the limited drops are developed in a manner more akin to a traditional fashion house than a typical high-street collection.

The pieces are also produced with a noticeable step up in quality and craftsmanship, designed not just for a single season but with durability and longevity in mind.

As Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative adviser and head of design womenswear, explains, the aim is always to balance statement pieces with elevated wardrobe staples.

“H&M Studio will always showcase a strong design aesthetic and sophisticated sense of style, offsetting unique fashion pieces with wardrobe archetypes in premium materials and elevated silhouettes,” she says.

This season, the design team embraced eccentricity not merely as a stylistic flourish but as a philosophy. Think asymmetry, unexpected proportions and silhouettes that feel just slightly off-centre. Which, as it turns out, is exactly where the magic happens.

The collection pairs elevated wardrobe staples with statement pieces. Picture: SO FILM (So Film)

A sharp black blazer is sliced with a high back slit, while raw-edged lining peeks mischievously from the sleeves. A painted denim jacket and jeans set is splashed with expressive brushstrokes, giving the classic Canadian tuxedo a rebellious new personality. A classic brown check coat stretches its neckline into something that feels almost bathrobe-adjacent, while wide-leg trousers arrive with a waistband designed to be folded forwards, backwards or not at all, creating sculptural volume depending on the wearer’s mood.

Johansson herself has a soft spot for the black utilitarian jacket, sculpted with front darts and a tucked waist. “Over a dress it is evening-ready. With wide-leg trousers it is sharp enough for a meeting and relaxed enough for everything after,” she explains.

Materials reinforce the elevated feel. Wool, leather, cotton, alpaca blends and mohair blends form the backbone of the collection. The colour palette grounds itself in classic black, grey and brown before veering into unexpected territory with pistachio green, candyfloss pink, pale turquoise and soft citrus yellow.

Content creator Zethu Gqola and model Nondumiso Beattie. (So Film)

Accessories follow suit, embracing playful proportions. A burgundy pillow-shaped leather bag appears alongside sculptural heels draped in fabric and jewellery dotted with whimsical floral motifs.

The Cape Town preview served as a reminder that H&M understands the importance of creating moments around fashion, not just selling it, and the guests certainly rose to the occasion. Influencers and industry figures including Sarah Langa, Melody Molale, Elaine, Niquita Bento and Thameenah Saint arrived wearing pieces from the new collection, each styling them in entirely different ways.

While the Studio collection itself may originate in Stockholm, evenings like this give it a distinctly local heartbeat. Perhaps that is the real appeal of H&M Studio. Yes, the pieces push boundaries just enough to keep things interesting, but they are ultimately designed to be lived in and interpreted by the people who wear them. After all, the most interesting style rarely comes from playing it safe.

The H&M Studio S/S 2026 collection launched on March 5 and is available at H&M Sandton City and online via Superbalist.