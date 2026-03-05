Demna’s Gucci is built on shape, skin and structure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Demna Gvasalia made quite the entrance at Gucci with his debut Primavera collection, staged in the marble grandeur of Palazzo Delle Scintille on February 27. From the moment the first models hit the runway, it was clear this was less about a conventional show and more about a conversation between body, form and the house’s storied heritage.

The audience reflected that mix of reverence and curiosity as Donatella Versace, Alessandro Michele, Paris and Nicky Hilton, EsDeeKid, Alton Mason and Demi Moore all sat amid towering statues that could have stepped straight out of a museum catalogue.

From left: Nicky and Paris Hilton, Alessandro Michele and Donatella Versace at the Gucci Primavera 2026 show. (Supplied)

Aidan Zamiri, Nadia Lee Cohen and Alton Mason sit front row at the Gucci Primavera 2026 show. (Supplied)

The collection itself was unapologetically sensual. Female models ― including Amelia Gray, Emily Ratajkowski, Vittoria Ceretti and Mariacarla Boscono ― moved in skin-tight silhouettes that celebrated rather than disguised the body, carrying Gucci bags casually in the crook of the arm.

Male models mirrored that ethos: ultra-fitted tops, slinky trousers and co-ordinated two-piece sets felt like tailored second skins. The party energy was tangible, with appearances from rappers Nettspend and Fakemink and models accessorised with mohawks, bare feet, smoky eyes and vampy red lips.

Amelia Grey, American rapper Nettspend and model Elsa Hosk walk the runway during the Primavera showcase. (Supplied)

At the same time, the collection nodded to more classical Italian glamour: printed knee-length dresses and fur accents coexisted with risqué slits, backless gowns and stilettos. Kate Moss closing in a glittering, backless gown and a diamond-studded GG thong was a cheeky wink to Tom Ford’s era, unmissable (of course).

Beyond the drama, Gvasalia was playing with shape and construction in a very deliberate way. “Trackdresses” evolved from tracksuits, leggings fused with trousers and ultra-fitted jacket-top hybrids blurred the lines between tailored and experimental.

Intarsia shearlings and circular stoles introduced texture while seamless construction and heat-sealed edges enhanced fit. (Supplied)

Fabrics were soft, pliable and engineered to follow the body without restriction, aided by seamless construction and heat-sealed edges. Volume and texture appeared in feathered embroideries, bubble blousons, intarsia shearlings and plush circular stoles, balancing body-conscious tailoring with tactile detail.

Accessories were reimagined with practicality and elegance. The iconic Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag was updated with a sleeker silhouette and a flexible leather handle, archival minaudières were expanded for modern essentials, and footwear blended traditional forms with innovation.

The Manhattan sneaker combined a minimal basketball-inspired design with slip-on convenience, while the Giovanni and Cupertino loafers offered softness and ease previously absent in classic leather shoes.

Kate Moss closed the show in a glittering backless gown with a diamond-studded GG thong. (Supplied)

The Giovanni and Cupertino loafers prioritised softness and flexibility. (Supplied)

Primavera is, above all, a collection that celebrates the body and the wearer’s freedom. “This collection, and my overall vision for Gucci, is built around a sense of pragmatism: products that can be enjoyed by a variety of people, that enrich their lives and make them feel great, that can stand on their own,” Gvasalia notes.

The designer’s debut demonstrates a vision of Gucci that merges sensuality, precision and playful innovation, asserting his voice while remaining firmly rooted in the House’s heritage. The only question is, where to next?

