From Paris with Love: Paris Hilton fronts Karl Lagerfeld campaign

International luxury label Karl Lagerfeld comes together with American socialite Paris Hilton once again to present their Spring-Summer 2026 campaign, From Paris with Love.

The global campaign, shot by long-time brand collaborator Chris Colls at the Maison’s headquarters at 21 Rue Saint-Guillaume, encompasses the Karl Lagerfeld, Karl Lagerfeld Jeans, and Karl Lagerfeld Paris collections.

While staying true to Lagerfeld’s tailored design codes, Hilton presents a new take on the eponymous label’s designs with playful digital storytelling and imagery.

Balancing her charisma with the house’s timeless codes, the main campaign maintains their signature black-and-white colour palette, while KLJeans embraces pop-inflected colours, and the KL Paris US campaign taps into spring florals and confident femininity.

Paris Hilton alongside creative director Hun Kim and Hilton and Sean O'Pry during the shoot at the KL headquarters. Picture: THOMAS DUFOUR (Thomas Dufour)

The collaboration brings a fresh new perspective to the Maison’s aesthetic, with Hilton noting, “Stepping into Karl’s world felt personal and true to the DNA of both Karl and the brand. It wasn’t about looking back but being present in a space where his legacy continues to evolve.”

For the Men’s collection, American model and actor Sean O’Pry fronts the campaign with a relaxed approach, reaffirming a modern synergy across the ready-to-wear collections.

Paris Hilton and Sean O'Pry for the Karl Lagerfeld Spring-Summer 2026 campaign. Picture: CHRIS COLLS (Chris Colls)

As a returning centrepiece, the K/Autograph range further reinforces the Maison’s signature aesthetic while showcasing Lagerfeld’s iconic original autograph.

karllagerfeld.com