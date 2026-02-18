Mirage capsule explores reflection and refined restraint across categories

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Louis Vuitton has unveiled the sixth edition of its LV Mirage capsule collection, a seasonal offering positioned around themes of reflection and togetherness.

This latest iteration spans multiple categories, including leather goods, ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, fine jewellery and fragrance.

The ready-to-wear selection centres on adaptable silhouettes designed to transition from day to evening. The palette remains restrained, built around muted browns, powder pinks and warm neutrals. Fabrics are lightweight, with detailing kept subtle through embroidery, gem-set buttons and tonal finishes.

Two new accessories, a stole and a lightweight poncho, debut within the collection. Both feature tone-on-tone Monogram treatments that alternate matte and gloss surfaces, maintaining a low-contrast effect rather than overt branding.

Embroidery and jewelled accents refresh established Louis Vuitton silhouettes. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Across leather goods, established house models including the Capucines and Speedy are reinterpreted using varnished Monogram leather, embroidery and jewelled accents. A recurring “heirloom” detail appears throughout select jewellery, eyewear and footwear pieces, creating continuity across categories.

The collection also introduces additions to the Color Blossom fine jewellery line. These pieces rework the Monogram flower motif in ornamental stones, including malachite, amazonite and cornelian, reinforcing the capsule’s emphasis on colour restraint with focused tonal accents.

Ambre Levant, a fragrance created by master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, accompanies the launch. Built around amber and oud notes, the scent references the warmth and diffusion of late-afternoon light.

Created by master perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud, the Ambre Levant scent is built around amber and oud notes. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

For the first time, the Mirage capsule incorporates an artist collaboration. Lebanese designer Nada Debs contributes three pieces: a Bakhoor creation, a Bakhoor trunk and a reinterpretation of the Capucines bag.

Her intervention draws on desert-inspired dune motifs and mashrabiya patterns, translated into a monogram flower form. The Capucines iteration is executed in Taurillon leather, while the Bakhoor set and trunk extend the Mirage universe into the realm of collectible objects.

The LV Mirage Capsule Collection will be available in the Middle East, select stores in Southwest Asia and Europe and via louisvuitton.com.