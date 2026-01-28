At Louis Vuitton, the future looks practical

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Louis Vuitton showed its Fall–Winter 2026 men’s collection in Paris last week, with men’s creative director Pharrell Williams again returning to his favourite ideas: longevity, usefulness and what clothes actually do once they leave the runway.

Instead of imagining some distant, sci-fi version of the future, this season started from a much simpler question: what lasts? Under Williams’ direction, futuristic dressing was reframed as something practical and lived-in, less about spectacle, more about durability, function and clothes designed to stick around.

Naturally, the setting did not disappoint. The show unfolded inside the Drophaus, a prefabricated structure designed by Williams in collaboration with architecture firm Not A Hotel, installed in the gardens of Le Jardin d’Acclimatation.

Inspired by the shape of a droplet, the space was furnished with Homework furniture designed by Williams and infused with a bespoke scent by master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, because if you’re going to talk about the future, you may as well make it smell good too.

On the runway, silhouettes walked the line between sharp and relaxed. Tailoring was softened with volume, nodding gently to 1980s ideas of futurism, while reversible nylon and silk suits, lightweight parkas and breathable mock-neck layers pointed to a more pragmatic approach to modern dressing.

A standout debut, LV Silk-Nylon, is a water-repellent fabric blending silk and recycled nylon and used across garments and accessories. (Supplied)

The colour palette stayed grounded in classic menswear territory, lifted by flashes of red, orange and blue that gave the collection a subtle retro-futuristic pulse.

Where the collection really found its stride was in the materials. Familiar tailoring patterns such as houndstooth, herringbone and checks were reworked in technical yarns that catch and reflect the light. Denim was treated in much the same way, while silk and chambray jackets were engineered with thermo-adaptive, waterproof and water-repellent properties. It was innovation, yes, but applied quietly and with purpose.

Trompe l’oeil techniques added another layer of intrigue, with silk, wool and suede cleverly manipulated to look like something else entirely.

Familiar patterns such as houndstooth, herringbone and checks were reinterpreted in technical yarns with reflective properties. (Supplied)

A standout debut came in the form of LV Silk-Nylon, a water-repellent fabric combining silk and recycled nylon, which appeared across garments and accessories and summed up the collection’s interest in performance disguised as polish.

The 1980s references remained deliberately restrained, more suggestion than statement, emerging through proportion and colour rather than costume. The upside was a cohesive, considered collection; the downside was that much of its impact lay in construction and detail, rewarding those willing to look closely rather than demanding attention from the back row.

Crystal-embellished details and ripple-inspired patterns reflect the droplet motif central to Louis Vuitton’s Fall–Winter 2026 men’s show. (Supplied)

Accessories, however, were happy to do some of the heavy lifting. Bags and shoes brought much of the visual punch, with reflective finishes, hydro-reactive materials and playful nods to retro-futurism.

The droplet motif, central to the Drophaus itself, rippled through the collection in crystal embellishments, including a signature Keepall adorned with more than 11,000 crystal droplets. The new LV Drop sneaker took the idea more literally, with ripple-inspired soles and mixed-material uppers that looked ready for fashion week and real life.

Set to a soundtrack produced by Williams, featuring new music from John Legend, Jackson Wang, A$AP Rocky, Quavo and Voices of Fire, the show ultimately positioned Louis Vuitton’s future as one of continuity rather than disruption. It’s a vision built on adaptability, quality and function. Not flashy (for luxury fashion anyway), not radical, but increasingly relevant in a world that’s asking more from the clothes it wears.