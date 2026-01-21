Fashion’s new role in cinema

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This year, fashion is showing up not only as costume design, but as narrative language, identity expression and trend observation. Films like The Devil Wears Prada 2, Wuthering Heights, The Moment, Mother Mary and the upcoming project from Tom Ford (Cry to Heaven) illustrate a wide spectrum of how fashion shows up on screen and ripples into industry and consumer trends.

Here’s a rundown of the most highly anticipated fashion-adjacent films, some with release dates and others in active development, and the industry and consumer trends they touch on.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway return for the sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada'. (20th Century Studios)

The link to fashion: If the 2006 original was a primer on the editor-as-God era of print, the sequel, slated for May 2026, is a post-mortem on that very power structure. The film centres on Miranda Priestly navigating the twilight of traditional publishing while squaring off against her former protégé, played by Emily Blunt, who now controls the advertising spend of a luxury conglomerate.

Why it’s notable: This is a meta-commentary on the current state of the industry and the shift from editorial curation to the dominance of LVMH-style powerhouses. With Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt returning, the film isn’t just a sequel: it’s an industry pulse check.

What to expect: Expect a shift from the eclectic, early-aughts chic of the first film to a colder, more architectural quiet luxury aesthetic. The representation of fashion here will be less about the cerulean sweater and more about the brutal economics of brand survival, likely tapping into the corporate siren and office-core trends that still dominate the zeitgeist.

Wuthering Heights (& The Bride!)

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi will star in Emerald Fennell's adaptation of the classic novel. (Warner Bros.)

The link to fashion: Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights, set for a February 13 2026 release, is less a period piece and more a subversive aesthetic manifesto. With Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, Fennell has tapped Jacqueline Durran to craft a world where gothic-core meets 1980s’ couture. Think red latex gowns and slashed corsetry amid the fog of the moors.

Why it’s notable: This film, alongside Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride!, marks a major gothic-punk revival. In The Bride!, costume legend Sandy Powell creates a 1930s Chicago that feels like an avant-garde runway show, featuring Dr Martens and DIY-deconstructed silhouettes.

What to expect: This is the birth of Victorian-Goth-Futurism. We’ll see a heavy emphasis on texture, including leather, tulle and lace, represented with a modern, gritty edge. It’s a direct signal to the industry that the coquette trend is hardening into something darker, more rebellious, and infinitely more interesting.

Mother Mary

Anne Hathaway plays a global pop icon in David Lowery's 'Mother Mary'. (A24)

The link to fashion: David Lowery’s A24 epic is perhaps the most direct exploration of the fashion-music nexus. Hathaway plays a global pop icon, but the film’s emotional and visual anchor is Michaela Coel, who plays her estranged best friend and costume designer.

Why it’s notable: It interrogates the stylist-designer as architect of fame. In a world where a pop star’s tour wardrobe is as closely scrutinised as their artistic output, Mother Mary puts the atelier at the centre of the drama.

What to expect: With original songs by Charli XCX and Jack Antonoff, the film is likely to feature stage couture that feels high-fashion rather than costume. Expect elaborate, ritualistic garments that blend religious iconography with futuristic silhouettes. This film taps into the growing trend of “diva core”, where fashion is used as a tool for myth-making and personal armor.

Cry to Heaven

Tom Ford's self-financed film is an adaptation of Anne Rice's novel 'Cry to Heaven'. (Tom Ford International)

The link to fashion: When Tom Ford directs, the film is fashion. His adaptation of Anne Rice’s novel, set in the world of 18th-century Venetian opera, is a self-financed labour of love that promises to be the most visually opulent film of 2026. While there is no release date set yet, a late 2026 premiere has been cited in several media sources.

Why it’s notable: Ford is a master of the male gaze and hyper-refined beauty. By focusing on the castrati (male singers who were castrated before puberty to maintain their soprano voices) and tragic glamour of the opera, Ford has a playground of silk, velvet and gender-fluid silhouettes to explore.

What to expect: Expect a masterclass in opulence-core. Ford is likely to eschew the dusty feel of typical period films for a saturated, high-contrast look that feels like a multimillion-dollar editorial shoot. This film will almost certainly spark a trend in neo-baroque accessories and a return to maximalist tailoring.

The Moment

'The Moment' is a mockumentary that captures the cultural explosion of the 'brat' trend. (Getty Images)

The link to fashion: Directed by fashion photographer Aidan Zamiri and starring Charli XCX, The Moment is a “2024 period piece” mockumentary that captures the chaotic cultural explosion of the “brat” era.

Why it’s notable: It’s a film made by the people who define the current aesthetic. Zamiri is the visual architect of Charli’s recent era, and the cast, including Kylie Jenner and Mel Ottenberg, is a who’s who of the modern fashion ecosystem.

What to expect: This is hyper-contemporary representation. It will celebrate the anti-glamour of the club scene with neon greens, messy eyeliner, and “off-duty” model looks. It signals the candid-core trend where the most fashionable thing you can be is over-documented but under-produced.