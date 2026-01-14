The tux redux

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tuxedo dressing continues to dominate the runways, but this season’s message is clear: black and white does not mean boring. Designers are reimagining the classic uniform with playful proportions, unexpected layers, and a touch of attitude.

From left to right: Setchu Fall 2025 Menswear, Dior Men Spring 2026 and Egonlab Spring 2026 Menswear. (Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images)

At Moschino, creative director Adrian Appiolaza revisited his own past as an insurance salesman. His Spring 2025 menswear collection replaced conformity with creativity, transforming formalwear into a statement of freedom. Oversized bowties, exaggerated shapes, and clever layering added humour and depth to the monochrome palette.

Setchu Fall 2025 Menswear (left and right), Moschino Spring 2025 Menswear (middle). (Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Justin Shin/Getty Images)

Over at Setchu, Satoshi Kuwata explored the intersection of East and West through precise tailoring and origami-inspired construction, with layered fabrics, sculptural tucks, and fringed capes.

From the December issue of Wanted, 2025.