Gucci’s La Famiglia signals a new chapter under Demna

Gucci introduces La Famiglia, a new campaign offering an early glimpse into the House’s direction under Demna.

Gucci has introduced La Famiglia, a new campaign that offers an early glimpse into the direction the house is taking under Demna. First unveiled in September, the collection brings together a series of wardrobes that signal the beginning of a new chapter for Gucci, shaped by Demna’s ongoing research into the brand’s archives and visual codes. It also sets the tone for his first full creative statement for the house, due to be revealed in February.

Elements of Italian sprezzatura run through the campaign, from stepped-in leather mules to relaxed elegance. (Catherine Opie/Gucci)

Photographed by Catherine Opie, the campaign unfolds through a cast of characters who represent different facets of Gucci’s identity. Each figure is defined by attitude, styling and presence, contributing to what feels like an extended Gucci family rather than a single, unified look. Together, they explore the idea of “Gucciness” as something layered, expressive and shaped as much by personality as by clothing.

The collection reflects Demna’s ongoing research into Gucci’s archives and visual codes. (Catherine Opie/Gucci)

Throughout the campaign, the focus is less on spectacle and more on how the clothes are worn. Gesture, posture and styling suggest ease and familiarity, with wardrobes that feel lived-in and personal. This approach creates a collective identity built on character and recognisable Gucci codes, while still allowing space for individuality.

Incazzata appears in a vivid 1960s-inspired red coat that reflects her fiery temperament. (Catherine Opie/Gucci)

Gucci La Famiglia Collection (Catherine Opie/Gucci)

The collection is articulated through a range of distinctive characters. Incazzata appears in a vivid ’60s-inspired red coat that reflects her fiery temperament, while Gallerista moves through the world in a refined black look, anchored by a re-proportioned Bamboo 1947 bag. Elements of Italian sprezzatura run throughout, from soft leather mules worn stepped-in to an overall sense of relaxed elegance.

Direttore’s tailored suit reflects a composed confidence, while Principino’s look leans into natural charisma. (Catherine Opie/Gucci)

Menswear continues this conversation. Direttore’s tailored suit balances structure with ease, while Principino’s look speaks to a natural confidence and a pull towards the centre of attention. Each wardrobe offers a different interpretation of Gucci’s visual language, highlighting the variety of personas that make up La Famiglia.

Gucci La Famiglia Collection (Catherine Opie/Gucci)

Gucci La Famiglia Collection (Catherine Opie/Gucci)

Taken together, La Famiglia functions as a transitional collection, offering insight into Demna’s research-led approach and evolving vision for the house. The collection will be available in Gucci stores worldwide and online from January 8.

