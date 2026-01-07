Is this the year of the ‘buy less, but better’ economy?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As fashion enters 2026, the industry faces a broader shift in how consumers buy, value and experience clothing.

As we enter 2026, the dominant story in fashion isn’t simply about new silhouettes or buzzy designer debuts. It’s about a broader transformation in how we buy, value, and experience fashion. The past few decades have seen fast fashion’s explosive growth, while rising economic caution, new consumer expectations and shifts in industry strategy suggest we may be entering a new paradigm. One anchored in intentional consumption, elevated value and personal relevance.

But is 2026 truly the year the “buy less, but better” economy emerges as more than an aspirational slogan? There’s potential, but with key caveats.

A cautious consumer climate

Multiple authoritative industry reports forecast fashion will enter 2026 in a fragile economic context. According to The State of Fashion 2026, a joint analysis by McKinsey & Company and The Business of Fashion, global industry growth is expected to remain in low single digits, reflecting weak consumer sentiment and ongoing macroeconomic challenges. Household spending is tightening, and disposable income for discretionary categories such as apparel is under pressure. This is particularly true in core markets such as the US, where consumer confidence remains subdued compared with pre-pandemic levels.

McKinsey & Co's forecasts suggest global fashion growth will remain in low single digits in 2026, reflecting weak consumer sentiment and ongoing economic pressure. (McKinsey & Co)

This environment naturally invites consumers to rethink spending habits. When wallets tighten, fast fashion’s appeal isn’t automatically erased, but shoppers become more purposeful about value. McKinsey’s outlook highlights that consumers are increasingly seeking value-driven purchases, weighing price more carefully while still gravitating towards products that promise longer usability and emotional resonance.

From quantity to value: The shift in purchase drivers

One of the clearest indicators that the “buy less, but better” ethos may gain traction is a shift in consumer motivations.

A recent FashionUnited consumer behaviour outlook found shoppers are increasingly embracing what analysts describe as a “less, but better” philosophy. They are prioritising simplicity, emotional balance and usefulness over trend-driven accumulation. This isn’t purely moral posturing. It reflects a broader cultural search for calm and intentional living amid ongoing economic and social stressors.

Resale and secondhand fashion markets are forecast to grow significantly faster than primary retail by 2027. (Getty Images)

Similarly, resale markets, long positioned as a sustainability niche, are now outpacing growth in the primary market. In many regions, secondhand fashion is forecast to expand two to three times faster than first-hand sales by 2027, indicating that consumers are already trading volume for value and uniqueness.

This behaviour intersects directly with what strategy consultants and trend forecasters have described as “elevation”: a shift in which mid-market brands invest more heavily in product quality, storytelling and differentiated experiences, rather than relying purely on speed and volume.

Why intentional consumption matters now

Several forces help explain why fashion could be approaching an inflection point. The current global economic reality is defined by persistent concerns about inflation and tight household budgets in Europe, the US and other major markets. As a result, consumers are delaying purchases and seeking greater justification before buying. This is hallmark behaviour of a buy-better mindset.

In The State of Fashion 2026 findings, quality and brand story are cited as key determinants of what constitutes a premium purchase, outside price alone. At the same time, consumers continue to balance restraint with emotional purchases. Some analysts refer to this tension as “treatonomics” — the tendency to indulge selectively in meaningful, elevated fashion experiences or long-lasting pieces, rather than frequent, disposable trend buys.

As this column has previously explored, the resale boom underscores this shift. As secondhand markets scale, they are attracting mainstream shoppers who value curated, unique and more sustainable pieces, often at prices lower than new items of comparable quality.

Brand strategy in the new buyer reality

If 2026 is to be defined as the year of intentional consumption, the shift won’t come from consumers alone. Brands must adapt.

McKinsey’s report points to a broader industry recalibration. In a climate of low growth and heightened competition, many brands are reassessing volume-based strategies in favour of product elevation, quality storytelling and enhanced retail experiences. This includes leveraging technology, particularly AI, not only to optimise supply chains but also to create more personalised engagements with consumers who are increasingly intolerant of generic offerings.

Burberry tapped into nostalgia and virality in their "Back to the City" campaign starring TikTok sensation Bemi Orojuogun AKA “Bus Aunty”. (Burberry)

Brands that succeed in 2026 will be those that can justify a purchase not through urgency, but through lasting value and relevance, whether via meticulous craftsmanship, improved fit and inclusivity, or deeper narrative resonance. The ability to connect meaningfully with consumers’ evolving priorities will be critical.

Reality check: not everyone will embrace it yet

This shift, however, is not universal. Fast fashion continues to hold appeal for large segments of the market, particularly younger consumers with limited budgets and high exposure to rapid trend cycles. A duality is likely to persist: one segment embracing slower, more intentional consumption, and another gravitating towards accessibility and trend frequency.

Moreover, the “buy less, but better” movement risks becoming a buzzword if it isn’t supported by structural changes in pricing, transparency and quality accountability. Without these, it risks the same commodification that once defined fast fashion itself.

2026 is unlikely to herald the end of fast fashion overnight. But the evidence increasingly points to a realignment in consumer behaviour, one in which the pursuit of quality, meaning and longevity is no longer marginal but measurable, growing and increasingly influential in corporate strategy and market demand.