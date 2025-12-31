Louis Vuitton expands its creative circle with Chase Infiniti and Future

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Louis Vuitton has welcomed actress Chase Infiniti as its latest House Ambassador and musician Future as a Friend of the House.

Louis Vuitton’s world continues to grow, and this time it does so by welcoming two creatives whose work spans very different corners of culture. Actress Chase Infiniti has been named the house’s latest ambassador, while musician and producer Future joins as a friend of the house, adding new energy to Louis Vuitton’s ongoing conversation between fashion, film and music.

Infiniti’s rise has been steady rather than splashy, marked by performances that linger long after the screen fades. She drew early attention for her role in David E Kelley’s Presumed Innocent in 2024, followed by Paul Thomas Anderson’s upcoming One Battle After Another.

The recognition has followed naturally, with nominations from the Gotham Awards, Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, and an upcoming appearance in The Testaments, the sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, set to broaden her reach even further.

Chase Infiniti wearing Louis Vuitton ahead of her One Battle After Another premiere in LA. Picture: ZEUS VIEWS/WWD (Zeus Views/WWD)

Her relationship with Louis Vuitton has been quietly taking shape over the past year.

Infiniti has appeared at recent women’s runway shows by Nicolas Ghesquière, including presentations at the Louvre, and has worn custom Louis Vuitton designs on the red carpet, from a champagne satin gown inspired by an 1860 archive piece to a softly structured silk taffeta look at the Academy Gala.

For Nicolas Ghesquière, the artistic director of women’s collection, the connection feels intuitive. “I have watched Chase’s debut with genuine delight; I find her totally captivating in the roles she plays,” he says. “Beyond her remarkable talent, she radiates an authenticity that is truly unforgettable.”

Alongside Infiniti, Louis Vuitton has also welcomed Future into its fold. One of the most influential figures in modern hip-hop, Future’s career has been defined by momentum, experimentation and an unmistakable point of view. His recent back-to-back releases, We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You, dominated charts and conversation alike, adding to a catalogue that now includes 11 No 1 albums.

Infiniti and Future represent Louis Vuitton’s ongoing collaboration with creatives across film, fashion and music. Picture: LOUIS VUITTON (Louis Vuitton)

Future’s presence around the house has felt equally natural. He has worn Louis Vuitton on major cultural stages, including the 2025 Met Gala, where he appeared in a custom look designed by Pharrell Williams, and attended the Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris at Williams’ invitation.

As men’s creative director, Pharrell continues to shape a community that draws from music, fashion and art in equal measure, and Future’s inclusion reflects that spirit.

Together, Infiniti and Future represent the kind of creative voices Louis Vuitton continues to gravitate towards: artists in motion, shaping their fields in real time.