The great correction: five structural shifts that redefined fashion in 2025

The fashion industry underwent significant structural change in 2025, with shifts in technology, sustainability, and global power dynamics shaping its future.

From AI entering core creative workflows to sustainability becoming a legal liability and non-Western designers gaining institutional power, 2025 marked a year of structural shifts rather than surface-level trends. These are the developments reshaping fashion’s trajectory into 2026.

Zara brings AI imagery into the core of fashion production

Zara confirmed in late 2025 that it is using AI-generated imagery to digitally re-dress real models for marketing and e-commerce production. Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK (Shutterstock)

What happened: In December 2025, Zara (Inditex) confirmed it was using AI-generated imagery with real models, digitally re-dressing them to speed up marketing and e-commerce production. The move reduced reliance on repeated physical shoots and shortened turnaround times. Zara said AI was being used to augment creative teams rather than replace them.

Why it matters: The move marked a definitive shift from AI as speculative experimentation to AI as fundamental infrastructure. When the world’s largest fast-fashion behemoth integrated generative imagery into its daily operations, it validated AI as a commercial powerhouse rather than a novelty. It also intensified unresolved questions around labour, authorship, consent and the intellectual property of the human form in fashion imagery.

Trend signal for 2026: Expect AI to migrate further into design ideation, merchandising, and content pipelines, forcing brands to finally formalise ethical and legal frameworks around creative automation.

Sustainability becomes a legal risk, not a brand value

Environmental accountability became a legal concern for fashion brands like Shein as regulators scrutinised sustainability messaging more closely. Picture: SHEIN (Shein)

What happened: 2025 exposed the fragility of performative sustainability. In the EU, lawmakers voted to scale back elements of corporate sustainability due diligence and reporting rules, weakening what were previously seen as global benchmarks, per The Guardian. Simultaneously, regulators sharpened their teeth against greenwashing. Shein was fined €1m in Italy for misleading environmental claims; separately, French authorities fined it €40m in related enforcement actions that included misleading practices.

Why it matters: The contradiction is telling: while regulatory ambition softened at the top, enforcement on the ground sharpened. Brands can no longer lean on vague, “eco-friendly” rhetoric without the threat of legal consequence. Sustainability has moved decisively from the marketing desk into the high-stakes arena of compliance, risk and reputation management.

Trend signal for 2026: Expect fragmented regulation but a spike in litigation risk, especially regarding environmental claims, labour practices and traceability. Sustainability teams will increasingly find themselves sitting alongside legal and finance, rather than PR.

Circular materials edge closer to commercial reality

Circular textile innovation advanced in 2025 as recycled cellulose fibres re-entered commercial supply chains at scale. Picture: CIRCULOSE x C&A (Circulose x C&A)

What happened: Following the high-profile collapse of Swedish sustaintech company Renewcell, its successor Circulose returned with multi-year commercial agreements. Brands such as Bestseller, Reformation, and John Lewis have signed on, supplying recycled cellulose fibre at scale, per Vogue.

Why it matters: Material innovation has long been the industry’s weakest link. The re-emergence of Circulose signals a pivot from isolated pilot projects to industrial-scale textile recycling. It proves that circular inputs can successfully re-enter mainstream supply chains, provided the financial backing matches the ecological intent.

Trend signal for 2026: Brands will increasingly compete on material credibility. Recycled and regenerative fibres are fast becoming a baseline sourcing expectation rather than a premium differentiator.

Fashion Weeks and institutions rewire power and visibility

Sustainability award winner Kwame Adusei poses with presenter Kate Hudson at the Fashion Trust US Awards in Los Angeles on April 8. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/STEFANIE KEENAN (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images)

What happened: In 2025, fashion weeks repositioned themselves as cultural and ethical platforms, foregrounding sustainability and inclusion. Institutional backing followed. At the Fashion Trust US awards, Jamaican designer Rachel Scott of Diotima and Nana Kwame Adusei from Ghana received major grants and mentorship, amplifying voices from the African continent and its diaspora.

Why it matters: The Fashion Trust US now functions as a vital pipeline into global fashion capital, rather than merely an awards body. Its backing of non-Western designers reflects a tangible redistribution of resources and long-term opportunity, moving the needle from mere representation toward actual sovereignty.

Trend signal for 2026: Expect regional fashion weeks and institutional funds to play a more dominant role in shaping global traction, further weakening the historic monopoly held by Paris, Milan, London and New York.

Technology rewrites how fashion is discovered and sold

Live commerce and creator-led platforms reshaped how consumers discovered and purchased fashion in 2025. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

What happened: In 2025, fashion tech moved from experimentation to operational impact. AI-driven personalisation, virtual try-ons, and live commerce became mainstream, with platforms like TikTok Live, Whatnot, and Perfect Corp powering real-time shopping experiences. Retailers including Gucci and Levi’s integrated AI tools for personalised engagement, while startups like DRESSX and SpreeAI enabled photorealistic virtual try-ons and conversational shopping.

Why it matters: The boundary between content, creators and commerce has dissolved. Creator-driven platforms now directly shape discovery, engagement and purchases, making tech-mediated experiences central to brand strategy.

Trend signal for 2026: Expect deeper investment in AR/AI platforms, creator integrations, and immersive commerce, making shopping part of the digital lifestyle itself.