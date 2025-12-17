Romantic revival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Romance is far from dead. In fact, it was thriving on the Spring/Summer 2026 runways. Designers leaned into unabashed femininity this season, embracing frills, flounces, and florals with a decadent, “let them eat cake” attitude.

At Dior, newly appointed creative director Jonathan Anderson toyed with time itself, “blurring the idea of decades together”. Fluttering blouses and itsy-bitsy bubble skirts paired with structured tailoring and whimsical tricorne hats became a dialogue between the past and the playfully modern.

A look from Dior's Spring-Summer 2026 Ready-to-Wear show. (Estrop/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Nicolas Ghesquière at Louis Vuitton struck a different chord, layering flowing fabrics and vintage florals in what felt like a sartorial symphony, part grandmother’s attic, part museum masterpiece. Softness, it seems, has never looked so subversive.

From the November issue of Wanted, 2025