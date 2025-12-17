Fashion

Romantic revival

The New Romantics aren’t shy: think 18th-century opulence meets 21st-century ease

By Jennifer Krug and Sahil Harilal
Looks from Valentino's Spring 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection and Louis Vuitton's Spring Summer 2026 collection. (Daniele Venturelli/Antoine Flament/Getty Images)

Romance is far from dead. In fact, it was thriving on the Spring/Summer 2026 runways. Designers leaned into unabashed femininity this season, embracing frills, flounces, and florals with a decadent, “let them eat cake” attitude.

At Dior, newly appointed creative director Jonathan Anderson toyed with time itself, “blurring the idea of decades together”. Fluttering blouses and itsy-bitsy bubble skirts paired with structured tailoring and whimsical tricorne hats became a dialogue between the past and the playfully modern.

A look from Dior's Spring-Summer 2026 Ready-to-Wear show. (Estrop/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Nicolas Ghesquière at Louis Vuitton struck a different chord, layering flowing fabrics and vintage florals in what felt like a sartorial symphony, part grandmother’s attic, part museum masterpiece. Softness, it seems, has never looked so subversive.

From the November issue of Wanted, 2025

