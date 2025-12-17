Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

American rapper and actor Jaden Smith has stepped out of the shadow of his father, actor Will Smith, with his recent appointment as Christian Louboutin’s first Men’s Creative Director. Louboutin himself expressed admiration for the actor’s creativity and personal style, noting that “dressing for him is an adventure. It’s a form of communication. It’s thoughtful, but it’s playful.”

Jaden Smith at the 4th Annual Academy Museum Gala in October 2024, Smith wearing Diesel at the Diesel show during Milan Fashion Week in February 2024 and Smith attending the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week. (Emma McIntyre/Arnold Jerocki/Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

And while it’s easy to dismiss the appointment as another nepotism-fuelled PR stunt, the 27-year-old has cemented himself as a fashion disruptor, often blurring gender lines and pushing stylistic boundaries.

Jaden Smith at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

From his gender-bending debut in a skirt and dress for a 2016 Vogue Korea editorial to the buzz-generating ensemble of a Louis Vuitton suit and custom-made castle headpiece at the 2025 Grammys, the actor’s passion for the industry is undeniable. That’s not to mention his extensive archive of collectible shoes and his role as co-founder of streetwear label MSFTSrep.

Whether that passion will translate into creative success at Louboutin remains to be seen, but if his past avant-garde sensibility is anything to go by, Smith’s tenure is bound to be anything but predictable.

From the November issue of Wanted, 2025