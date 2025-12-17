Fashion

Double feature

Gucci’s cruise 2026 collection is a tribute to its founding city, Florence

By Wanted Reporter
Wanted December 2025 - Gucci Cruise 2026 Look 1 (Steve Tanchel)
Wanted December 2025 - Gucci Cruise 2026 Look 1 (Steve Tanchel)

Pig-shaped earrings, R29 500; diagonal GG silk-jacquard dress, R95 500; reversible belt with square G buckle, R13 500, all Gucci.

Wanted December 2025 - Gucci Cruise 2026 Look 2 (Steve Tanchel)

Earrings, POR; dress, POR; tights, R61 400; slide sandals, R66 300; medium shoulder bag with chain, R71 200, all Gucci.

Wanted December 2025 - Gucci Cruise 2026 Look 3 (Steve Tanchel)

Shirt, R23 400; shorts, R20 100; loafers, R23 400, all Gucci.

Wanted December 2025 - Gucci Cruise 2026 Look 4 (Steve Tanchel)

Blazer and trousers, R71 200; Gucci Tennis 1977 sneakers, R16 000, all Gucci.

Wanted December 2025 - Gucci Cruise 2026 Look 4 (Steve Tanchel)

Earrings, POR; printed silk-twill shirt, R59 000; stretch-velvet leggings, R24 000; reversible belt with square G buckle, R13 500, all Gucci.

Wanted December 2025 - Gucci Cruise 2026 Look 5 (Steve Tanchel)

Pig-shaped earrings, R29 500; blouse, R59 000; reversible belt with square G buckle, R13 500; striped skirt, R37 000; slide sandals, R117 000, all Gucci.

Wanted December 2025 - Gucci Cruise 2026 Look 6 (Steve Tanchel)

Blazer and trousers, R71 200; Gucci Tennis 1977 sneakers, R16 000; backpack, R40 500, all Gucci.

Photographer Steve Tanchel / Red Hot Ops

Production Sharon Armstrong

Fashion assistant Karabo Tshabalala

Photographer’s assistant Nicholai Thomas

Production assistant Jennifer Krug

Makeup Alexandra Botha using Sisley Paris / Lampost

Hair Saadique Ryklief using Hair Rituel by Sisley / Lampost

Models Kristina Sheppard / Boss Mordecai Ngubane / My Friend Ned

Lighting Glow Hire

Stockist

Gucci gucci.com/za

From the December issue of Wanted, 2025

