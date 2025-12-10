Pantone and the collapse of culture

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pantone’s colour of the year announcement has, over time, shifted from an industry tool into a cultural ritual. One that pretends to diagnose our global mood with a single shade. For 2026, the chosen colour is Cloud Dancer, described by the institute as “a billowy white imbued with a feeling of serenity”.

Vice-president Laurie Pressman adds in a press release announcing the colour of the year: “Cloud Dancer serves as a symbol of calming influence in a frenetic society rediscovering the value of measured consideration and quiet reflection. Similar to a blank canvas, Cloud Dancer signifies our desire for a fresh start. Peeling away layers of outmoded thinking, we open the door to new approaches. Cloud Dancer quiets the mind, encouraging true relaxation and focus that allows the mind to wander and creativity to breathe, making room for innovation.”

It all seems pretty much standard but on closer inspection Cloud Dancer is less a symbol of our collective psyche and more an emblem of the systems that keep insisting culture can be neatly summarised, even as those systems lose their authority. It actually signals the “outmoded thinking” she refers to, in my view.

The idea that one colour can stand in for the emotional temperature of the world feels increasingly outdated. What the colour of the year once offered in direction, coherence, a shared palette for designers and manufacturers no longer functions in the same way in a landscape governed by micro-trends, fractured communities and algorithmic influence. Cloud Dancer’s selection highlights the gap between Pantone’s old-world ambition and our current cultural reality. There is no longer a stable centre to read from.

The collapse of culture is not about creative decline. It’s about the disintegration of common reference points as institutions that traditionally claimed interpretive power (television, magazines, trend agencies and forecasters) now exist alongside platforms where trends emerge spontaneously, from niche aesthetics to hyperlocal influencers. What we collectively notice or care about no longer moves in one direction. Instead, culture splinters, circulates and morphs based on who sees what and when.

Within that fragmentation, Pantone’s annual pageantry feels almost ceremonial. It’s a relic of monoculture attempting to survive in a world that no longer has one. Cloud Dancer embodies this contradiction. It’s a colour selected to soothe, but its crisp whiteness inevitably enters a political terrain Pantone and others prefer to pretend is neutral. In a world where whiteness is increasingly scrutinised as an aesthetic, a cultural norm and a power structure, the choice of a near-pure white is not the blank canvas Pantone insists it is. If anything, the backlash online and accusations of tone deafness reveal how quickly even a colour forecast becomes a site of ideological tension. We’re polarised and no amount of band-aiding the situation or wishing for a clean slate will produce such.

There’s a deeper irony in Cloud Dancer’s positioning as cleansing and calm. The pursuit of calm has become a contemporary commodity. It’s a design language shaping everything from retail interiors to wellness marketing, but white is never simply white. In fashion, it carries histories of exclusivity, elitism and erasure. In politics, it is tied to uncomfortable, often violent hierarchies. Pantone may claim soft optimism, but audiences are reading it against the harder backdrop of whiteness as an unsettled symbol. The colour’s promise of purity can’t be detached from the systems that have long used whiteness to define who belongs, who is seen and who is centred.

This is where the colour of the year reveals its distance from culture rather than its proximity. Pantone’s logic privileges universality, but universality today is a myth. The internet has given us millions of concurrent cultural conversations and no colour can capture them all, and no committee can parse their meaning. What emerges instead is a colour that tries to float above the messiness of contemporary politics but is inevitably pulled back into it by a public unwilling to accept neutrality at face value.

Fashion, in particular, has embraced Pantone’s annual proclamations less as creative guidance and more as marketing shorthand. The colour of the year circulates fastest not in ateliers or design studios, but in brand campaigns, influencer posts and seasonal product drops. It becomes a symbol of participation, a way to signal relevance without engaging with the complexities of cultural shifts. Cloud Dancer will likely appear in capsule collections, fragrance campaigns and beauty packaging not because it captures a real mood, but because it’s easy to integrate into an already dominant commercial aesthetic that privileges pale palettes and smooth surfaces.

In this way, Pantone’s colour of the year mirrors the state of a culture that is increasingly predictive, increasingly branded, and increasingly hollowed out in a way no different to how AI art and music are hollowing out those mediums with soullessness that is only tantalising to a population bred into a culture of often mindless consumption. Symbols that once carried intention now operate as content, rapidly deployed, lightly consumed and quickly discarded. The question is less about whether Pantone still matters and more about what its persistence tells us about how institutions respond to cultural instability. Rather than evolve toward plurality, they cling to the singular, even as the singular becomes impossible to defend.

Rather than diagnosing the cultural moment, Pantone’s choice reveals the nostalgia of institutions still seeking monocultural authority. (Pantone)

But the world Pantone tries to speak for is not singular. It’s a landscape where taste emerges from digital communities with no interest in central authority. Trends loop and collide unpredictably; aesthetics last days, not seasons. Yet Pantone’s relevance persists because industries remain invested in the illusion of cohesion. Designers need narratives to anchor seasonal direction. Retailers need stories to move product. Consumers, overwhelmed by constant change, sometimes reach for anything that feels stabilising. Even a colour forecast.

Cloud Dancer works because it performs the fantasy of order in a moment defined by disorder. It gives the appearance of clarity, even as clarity remains elusive. But appearance and meaning are not the same thing. Cloud Dancer is emblematic of this. It doesn’t speak to culture. It speaks around it. It gestures toward emotional clarity while sidestepping the forces shaping the actual emotional climate: the economic precarity, political volatility, digital burnout, and yes, the ongoing interrogations of whiteness.

What Cloud Dancer ultimately reveals is not the mood of the world, but the limits of Pantone’s framework. The entire model depends on the belief that culture can be read, interpreted, and packaged into a digestible story. But culture today refuses that kind of containment. It sprawls. It fragments. It contradicts itself. It collapses not because it is disappearing, but because it is expanding beyond the reach of old interpretive systems. Culture no longer moves in one direction. And perhaps the colour of the year should stop trying to.