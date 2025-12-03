Power play

The power shoulder of the 1980s has made a commanding return — only, this time it’s anything but retro. On Spring/Summer 2026 runways, designers reimagined the iconic silhouette through bold materials, sculptural proportions, and unexpectedly relaxed tailoring.
At Saint Laurent, creative director Anthony Vaccarello pushed his vision of “louche aristocrats” to new extremes, amplifying attitude through radical leather and exaggerated, boxy shapes.
Over at Bottega Veneta, newly appointed creative director Louise Trotter introduced her own architectural take, crafting structured forms from recycled fibreglass, an avant-garde move that brought mesmerising texture and volume to the season’s most powerful profile. The result? Shoulders that speak louder than words.
From the November issue of Wanted, 2025