Power play

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Looks from the Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2026 runway, the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2026 runway and the Loewe Spring/Summer 2026 runway.

The power shoulder of the 1980s has made a commanding return — only, this time it’s anything but retro. On Spring/Summer 2026 runways, designers reimagined the iconic silhouette through bold materials, sculptural proportions, and unexpectedly relaxed tailoring.

A look from the Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2026 runway. (Estrop/Getty Images)

At Saint Laurent, creative director Anthony Vaccarello pushed his vision of “louche aristocrats” to new extremes, amplifying attitude through radical leather and exaggerated, boxy shapes.

Over at Bottega Veneta, newly appointed creative director Louise Trotter introduced her own architectural take, crafting structured forms from recycled fibreglass, an avant-garde move that brought mesmerising texture and volume to the season’s most powerful profile. The result? Shoulders that speak louder than words.

From the November issue of Wanted, 2025