Moss is intentional fashion’s quiet new sanctuary

In a retail landscape that often feels loud, fast and overwhelming, Moss offers a calm and intentional alternative. The store, which quietly transitioned from Wolford, opened at Hyde Park Corner at the end of June and is designed as a reprieve — a space where visitors can slow down, explore thoughtfully curated pieces and enjoy the tactile joy of quality craftsmanship.

For MD Catherine Trope, the transition from Wolford to Moss was both practical and deeply personal. “With Wolford, I inherited the store,” she says. “It was a great brand, but it wasn’t fully me. Moving into Moss, I was able to be involved in everything, from the logo and branding to the packaging. It finally feels like my baby.”

The shift wasn’t without its challenges. She had to pack up the old store, plan a temporary pop-up, upgrade computers and navigate all the practical logistics of moving a business while keeping the brand’s integrity intact. Yet the effort was worth it: Moss allowed her to create a space that truly reflects her vision.

The design emphasises simplicity with quiet rails, warm materials, and an environment free of visual noise. (Monique Le Roux/@mona.films )

Every element of Moss has been carefully considered. The space is minimal with simple hanging rails, soft lighting and natural textures. Trope explains, “We wanted it to feel almost like a gallery. There isn’t a lot of noise. The clothing should speak for itself.”

The brands featured at Moss are equally intentional and sourced from across the globe. Each label has been chosen for its story, craftsmanship, and the human touch that goes into every piece. Ulla Johnson, for example, draws inspiration from her Manhattan upbringing and travels with her archaeologist father. Since launching her eponymous line in 1999, she has built a global following thanks to her intricate prints, detailed embroidery and perfectly tailored fits, all made with natural fibres and artisanal processes. Her collections, which now include footwear, are a signature mix of elegance and wearability.

Ulla Johnson brings natural fibres, intricate prints and artisanal techniques shaped by her global upbringing. (Monique Le Roux/@mona.films )

Then there’s Mii Collection, a brand born from the collaboration of Bapan Dutta and Lucie Bourreau, two designers separated by 7,000km whose shared vision brought them together at the School of Decorative Arts in Paris. Mii celebrates the rich textile traditions of India, supporting artisans and preserving endangered hand-weaving and embroidery techniques. By controlling the entire production chain from design to finished product, the brand ensures both quality and fair compensation for its craftspeople.

Wolford remains part of the story, reflecting Trope’s continued admiration for craftsmanship and technical excellence. The Austrian brand is known for hand-checked tights, bodysuits and underwear, as well as biodegradable pullovers and leggings, an example of how sustainability and luxury can coexist.

“Even with Wolford, there’s a handmade element that’s incredible,” Trope says. “Every pair of stockings is hand-checked multiple times. That commitment to detail is inspiring and something we carry through Moss.”

Dear Frances fuses minimalist design with Italian shoemaking, creating footwear built for longevity and elegance. (Monique Le Roux/@mona.films )

Footwear brand Dear Frances and knitwear brand Letanne bring similar attention to detail and story-driven craft. Dear Frances, founded in 2016 by Jane Frances and her husband, fuses minimalist design with Italian shoemaking techniques, producing shoes meant to endure both physically and aesthetically. Letanne, founded by mother-daughter duo Tanya and Elena Branzburg, focuses on hand-knitted cashmere, mohair and silk pieces, produced entirely by an all-female team in Ukraine. Each purchase empowers the artisans and supports ethical practices throughout the value chain.

Letanne’s hand-knitted cashmere and silk pieces are crafted entirely by an all-female team in Ukraine. (Monique Le Roux/@mona.films )

Mirror in the Sky rounds out Moss’s collection with garments inspired by Nepalese landscapes and traditions. The brand combines hand-spun cashmere, weaving, and dyeing with spiritual symbolism, creating garments that are beautiful, durable and ethically produced. Each piece carries the Kalachakra, a sacred Tibetan symbol representing the interconnectedness of life, handcrafted by a women’s co-operative in Kathmandu.

Trope emphasises that the brands are chosen because they resonate with the Moss team, not just for their global recognition. “The clothes have to appeal to us first, and there’s an element of consciousness we look for. It adds meaning and intention.”

The store’s calm approach has been reflected in its customers’ experiences as well. Many long-time shoppers have embraced the change, discovering new categories and exploring different labels. Moss has also attracted new customers who are drawn to the thoughtful curation and the stories behind each piece.

Every detail at Moss is curated to create a measured, gallery-like environment that lets the clothing speak. (Monique Le Roux/@mona.films )

At its core, Moss is about more than shopping; it’s about creating a space where change is embraced and quality is celebrated. The store encourages customers to slow down, connect with the artisans’ stories, and rediscover the joy of thoughtful and intentional consumption.

Quiet, deliberate, and deeply curated, Moss is a refreshing counterpoint to the speed and noise of modern retail. Its gallery-like space, combined with its story-driven brands, proves that retail can still be meaningful, personal, and human.