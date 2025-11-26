Working overtime

Workwear got a sharp update this season, as designers redefined the office uniform with an imaginative twist. The blazer — that timeless symbol of power and polish — took centre stage, reworked through preppy prints, heritage fabrics, and unexpected accessories.
Thom Browne’s Fall 2025 collection showcased avian-inspired detailing, where intricate bird motifs met stripes, gingham, and tweed in a perfectly peculiar harmony.
At Christian Dior, Jonathan Anderson’s debut turned workwear into a study in contrasts. Victorian cravats paired with denim, tweed blazers cinched into hourglass shapes, and voluminous cargo shorts lent a modern irreverence to the classics. Nods to 18th- and 19th-century French menswear sealed the deal.
From the November issue of Wanted, 2025