Fashion

Working overtime

Workwear steps out of the cubicle, tailored, twisted, and reimagined for a new era of style

By Jennifer Krug and Sahil Harilal
Looks from Dior Men Spring 2026 Ready-to-Wear runway, Thom Browne Fall 2025 and Valentino Spring/Summer 2026. (Estrop/Arturo Holmes/Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

Workwear got a sharp update this season, as designers redefined the office uniform with an imaginative twist. The blazer — that timeless symbol of power and polish — took centre stage, reworked through preppy prints, heritage fabrics, and unexpected accessories.

Thom Browne’s Fall 2025 collection showcased avian-inspired detailing, where intricate bird motifs met stripes, gingham, and tweed in a perfectly peculiar harmony.

A look from Jonathan Anderson's Dior Men Spring 2026 show. (Estrop/Getty Images)

At Christian Dior, Jonathan Anderson’s debut turned workwear into a study in contrasts. Victorian cravats paired with denim, tweed blazers cinched into hourglass shapes, and voluminous cargo shorts lent a modern irreverence to the classics. Nods to 18th- and 19th-century French menswear sealed the deal.

From the November issue of Wanted, 2025

