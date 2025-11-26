The new geography of luxury

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For decades, the global luxury map was a predictable affair, centered on the historic capitals of Europe, the US and the burgeoning markets of East Asia. But a quiet, epochal shift has occurred. It’s not a temporary boom, but a fundamental recalibration of where wealth is made, where desire is articulated, and where the next generation of luxury legends will be born. The global axis of influence is tilting and its most dynamic growth frontiers lie firmly across the Middle East and Africa.

The recent Bain & Company and Altagamma report delivered the starkest evidence of this pivot. While the overall global personal luxury goods market is stabilising at a flat or slightly negative growth rate into 2025, other emerging markets, including the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia and India have reached a monumental €45bn in market value, a figure that now “matches Mainland China in scale”.

This isn’t marginal growth. It is the emergence of a collective, multifaceted global powerhouse that also reflects the multilateral world President Cyril Ramaphosa often alluded to during the recent G20 meeting. Luxury houses that fail to recognise this shift, moving from viewing these regions as markets to seeing them as partners, do so at their peril.

Velocity of the Middle Eastern engine

The most powerful immediate engine driving this new geography is the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC), led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The Middle East stands alone as luxury’s “brightest performer,” boasting an expected growth of 4%-6% in 2025, buoyed by ambitious national visions and robust high-net-worth individual (HNWI) accumulation.

The data underscores an unprecedented investment in domestic affluence. Saudi Arabia, spurred by Vision 2030, is projected to nearly double its luxury market size from $3.3bn to about $6.5bn by 2030. This trajectory, coupled with a forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% until 2033, confirms the region is undergoing a structural expansion, not a cyclical blip. The rise in HNWIs — forecast to lift 20% in 2020-25 in the Kingdom — shows this is driven by genuine, sustained wealth creation.

The Elie Saab flagship store at Via Riyadh. (Elie Saab)

This new Gulf consumer is sophisticated, highly travelled and demands hyper-exclusivity. They value discretion and deep aesthetic appreciation, favouring opulent designs and intricate detailing. The demand here is not merely for branded goods but for the experience that surrounds them, a crucial detail that defines the necessary adaptation for international brands. One must note, however, that much of the luxury spend in the region is also fuelled by tourism.

Africa: from consumer to cultural capital

The African story, while smaller in scale, is arguably more compelling due to its dual contribution. It’s a rapidly growing consumer base and an increasingly recognised source of world-class creative capital.

On the consumption front, the continent’s key hubs are showing resilience. South Africa, for instance, is forecast to see a remarkable 15% growth in its luxury goods market this year, placing it on par with global high-performers such as the UAE. Crucially, the luxury consumption trend is reinforced by a preference for physical interaction. Fifty-two percent of high-income shoppers in South Africa prefer shopping in-store for fashion, a statistic that underscores the critical importance of, and opportunity for, high-touch, immersive retail spaces that digital platforms simply cannot replicate.

Cameroonian designer Imaan Ayisi was the first sub-Saharan African to be invited into to Paris Haute Couture Week. (Imane Ayissi)

But the true significance of the continent lies in its cultural output. Africa is no longer just a source of inspiration but the origin of global luxury creators. Designers such as South Africa’s Thebe Magugu, the winner of the 2019 LVMH Prize, or Cameroon’s Imane Ayissi, the first sub-Saharan African to be invited into the official Paris Haute Couture Week calendar, are not merely borrowing from Western aesthetics. They are embedding African narratives, craft and history into the global vocabulary of high fashion. Magugu’s vision, to create a local “African legacy brand based here” in South Africa, speaks volumes about the shifting power dynamics. The goal is now to build globally respected houses from the continent itself, not merely to sell foreign goods on its shores.

This infusion of authentic African craft and heritage acts as a powerful counterbalance to the traditional European narrative, demanding that luxury be more diverse, more ethical, and more creatively grounded.

The new rulebook: Cultural fluency and experience

For global luxury brands looking to thrive in this new map, the old, generalised marketing strategies are obsolete. Success now requires genuine cultural fluency.

Brands must now immerse themselves in the environment, understanding that local customers value storytelling, exclusivity and personal connection. This means everything from adapting product drops to align with regional holidays, to ensuring marketing campaigns genuinely reflect local lifestyles and social codes. It means Dolce & Gabbana choosing Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for its largest single-floor store, and Dior establishing a high-end beach club in Dubai back in 2023; clear demonstrations of permanent commitment, not temporary pop-ups.

Furthermore, luxury has become synonymous with experience. Recent research indicates that 41% of residents in the UAE and Saudi Arabia define luxury as an “enriching experience,” prioritising sensation and memory over mere possession. This demand for experience-led luxury, such as gourmet dining, private yacht charters and exclusive hospitality, is transforming how brands invest, leading them to curate holistic environments rather than just optimising handbag displays. This is the delicate dance: embracing extravagance while maintaining exclusivity and cultural reverence.

The luxury world has entered a phase of disciplined, quality-driven growth. The regions driving this change are the buoyant Gulf, the culturally rich continent of Africa and Latin America. They are demanding that global luxury houses shed their monolithic structures and adopt a multi-local, culturally sensitive strategy. This isn’t a fleeting trend. It is the structural reorganisation of the global market, defining the geography of desire for the next generation.