Grace Wales Bonner is rewriting luxury

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If you own a pair of Adidas Sambas in 2025, you’re more than likely one of many around the world influenced by English fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner. It was her 2020 collaboration with Adidas that saw market demand for the silhouette grow by a reported tenfold. That is to say she contributed to lifting a 75-year-old style to new heights; something that surely counts in her favour as she embarks on a new role as creative director for Men’s Ready-to-Wear at Hermès.

The almost 200-year-old French house made the historic announcement last month and said her first collection under the label would arrive in January. Pierre-Alexis Dumas, general artistic director of Hermès, said Wales Bonner’s “take on contemporary fashion, craft and culture will contribute to shaping Hermès men’s style, melding the house’s heritage with a confident look on the now. Grace’s appetite and curiosity for artistic practice strongly resonate with Hermès’ creative mindset and approach. We are at the start of an enriching mutual dialogue”.

Wales Bonner had reportedly expressed interest in the role before, mentioning it in a 2019 interview when asked about her ambitions. Here are a few reasons her appointment matters:

Modernising the language of luxury

For the most part, the codes of luxury have been historically defined by Eurocentricity. Wales Bonner’s work has long challenged this paradigm by centring diasporic narratives, influenced by her own British-Caribbean heritage. She has reimagined refinement through a global lens, and her appointment signals Hermès’s recognition that cultural sophistication is no longer confined to the West, but informed by dialogue between worlds. Wales Bonner’s hybrid aesthetic blends Savile Row tailoring with an exploration of identity and the multifaceted nature of blackness. Bringing this sensibility to a house as traditional as Hermès, she is poised to expand notions of what luxury can look and feel like, a progression consistent with the work she has produced over the years through her eponymous label and notable brand collaborations.

Her arrival at Hermès represents a rebalancing of heritage and innovation. She understands that to modernise does not mean to discard tradition, but to reinterpret it. Through her lens, the timeless codes of Hermès; its quiet power, precision, and material excellence; can find new resonance in a world increasingly defined by cultural hybridity and exchange.

Grace Wales Bonner with models wearing her designs at the LVMH Prize Ceremony in 2016. (François Goizé)

A historic first

Wales Bonner’s appointment marks the first time in history that a black woman has assumed a creative leadership role at a major European luxury house. It’s a landmark moment for representation in an industry whose upper ranks remain stubbornly white and predominantly male. Her appointment signals a step in the right direction, allowing diverse voices to rise to influential positions at a time when the very notion of luxury is being questioned by consumers seeking authenticity and relevance. Moves like this open luxury to new and previously untapped audiences, proving that representation truly does matter.

Beyond the symbolism, her appointment is a sound business move on the part of Hermes. Younger consumers demand authenticity and cultural awareness, and Wales Bonner’s appointment strengthens Hermès’ appeal among a global audience. Her influence extends from runways to streetwear, academia to pop culture, giving Hermès the ability to speak to multiple generations without compromising its identity.

A cultural redefinition of menswear

Wales Bonner’s vision for masculinity has always been tender, intellectual and expansive. She designs for men who are unafraid of grace. At Hermès, that sensibility could reshape how men’s luxury is expressed, becoming less about rigidity and more about nuance. Her work has long explored how clothing can articulate inner life and cultural memory. By bringing that awareness to Hermès, she may redefine the parameters of elegance, introducing an emotional and cultural depth to men’s fashion that feels both timeless and radically new.

Grace Wales Bonner’s appointment is not just about who sits at the creative helm, but about what her presence there represents. It’s a signal to an industry still dominated by white male leadership that a new kind of authority is possible; one rooted in intellect, multiplicity and authenticity. It affirms that the future of luxury lies not in repetition, but in reflection and in the courage to evolve, be more inclusive (a term to use for an industry historically defined by exclusivity), and to tell richer stories about who we are becoming as citizens of the world.

This matters deeply at a time when right-wing sentiment is resurging globally and societies grow increasingly polarised. It tells the real story of how the sociopolitics of our time speak to renewed resistance to change. But change is something that can only be delayed, never extinguished. At least one legacy house seems to understand that. In Grace Wales Bonner, Hermès has found both an heir to its heritage and an architect of its renewal.