The Business of Fashion’s BoF 500 list — an index of the most influential people in the global fashion industry — has once again spotlighted SA’s creative force. Familiar names such as Laduma Ngxokolo of MaXhosa Africa and Lukhanyo Mdingi, both celebrated for fusing deep cultural roots with sophisticated design language, reaffirm the country’s standing as a vital node in global fashion. Their inclusion, alongside the likes of Sindiso Khumalo, Thebe Magugu and the addition of Mmuso Maxwell in the 2025 list, invites us to revisit the lineage that made such recognition possible.
As South African designers earn their place in the global conversation it’s worth revisiting how the foundations of post-apartheid fashion built the visual language of self-definition that shaped today’s global narrative.
Before South African designers walked Paris runways or stocked Net-a-Porter, the country’s fashion identity was already under construction, often through acts of defiance and imagination. What we now call “South African fashion” was born in the wake of apartheid’s collapse, in various moments of self-reclamation that have also been evident in music and other aspects of South African culture and creativity.
When identity became style
Image: Supplied
Three designers rewriting SA menswear
These designers are part of a lineage of creatives who have sought to articulate a post-apartheid vernacular rooted in an ever-evolving narrative that speaks to who we are and who we are becoming.
Stoned Cherrie, founded by Nkhensani Nkosi in 2000, became one of the first brands to articulate this new consciousness. It challenged post-apartheid amnesia by mining the visual archives of Black South African life, reprinting Drum magazine covers, referencing Sophiatown style and embedding apartheid-era iconography into everyday wear. The result was fashion as testimony—a bold statement that beauty and memory could coexist. Stoned Cherrie’s aesthetic shifted the narrative from exoticised “African print” to intellectual engagement with heritage. It turned clothing into text: a medium of storytelling and cultural authorship.
Image: Loxion Kulca
At roughly the same time, Loxion Kulca was forming an entirely different yet complementary response to the same question. Launched by Wandi Nzimande and Sechaba Mthethwa in the late 1990s, the brand drew its name from township slang (“Loxion” meaning “location”) and its energy from the streets. Loxion Kulca spoke to the generation born on the cusp of democracy. It was about young people claiming freedom through self-presentation. The brand elevated the kasi aesthetic, from bucket hats to oversized tees, turning streetwear into a marker of pride rather than proximity to struggle. In doing so, it predates global shifts that would later see streetwear dominate high fashion.
While Stoned Cherrie and Loxion Kulca grounded identity in lived experience, Marianne Fassler approached it through the lens of creative evolution. Her label, Leopard Frock, has long championed fearless print-mixing and avant-garde silhouettes, reimagining “African” as a state of mind rather than a motif. Fassler’s decades-long presence, from early homegrown fashion weeks to international showcases, bridged old and new, proving that local craft could hold its own in the conceptual realm.
Image: Supplied
Image: Zander Opperman
Similarly, Black Coffee, founded by Jacques van der Watt, introduced a new modernist minimalism that redefined how African design could be perceived. Clean lines, architectural tailoring and structural innovation replaced literal cultural referencing with form and technical mastery. This approach laid the conceptual groundwork for the likes of UNI FORM and even Lukhanyo Mdingi, whose sensitivity to craft and sustainability reflects a direct aesthetic and philosophical lineage.
Then there is Laduma Ngxokolo, whose brand MaXhosa Africa epitomises how cultural rootedness can translate globally. Drawing from Xhosa beadwork traditions and contemporary knitwear innovation, Ngxokolo’s work embodies what BoF describes as “modern heritage.” His rise from a Nelson Mandela Bay student project to international runways and Beyoncé’s wardrobe underscores how authenticity, when executed with sophistication, travels effortlessly. MaXhosa’s patterns became not just fashion statements but cultural symbols, visible in music videos, presidential addresses and living rooms alike.
Image: MaXhosa
Collectively, these designers (and many others alongside them) built a vocabulary for South African fashion that was both introspective and outward-looking. They transformed identity from a political burden into creative possibility. Their garments asked audiences to look; not at a stereotype of Africa, but at individuals shaping their own visual futures.
What connects them all is an insistence on self-definition. Whether through nostalgia, street pride, or architectural precision, each designer contributed to an aesthetic of reclamation. They showed that South African fashion was never just about dressing bodies; it was about clothing a nation newly aware of itself.
The inclusion of South Africans in the 2025 BoF 500 is therefore more than global applause. It’s recognition of a project that began three decades ago, when designers first started imagining what freedom might look like in fabric. That imagination continues to shape global conversations about representation, sustainability and cultural authorship.
