Image: Aart Verrips

Fendi Lab sunglasses in shiny blue, R7 850, Picot & Moss; Lumo dot sleeves, R19 500; metallic racer cropped top, R4 600, both Viviers.

Image: Aart Verrips

Tartan Tartan Tartan Twist Tube top, R2 299; Dog Ate My Skirt, R2 757; both Rich Mnisi.

Image: Aart Verrips

Alexander Wang graphic shrunken combo jersey, R10 590, Hydraulics; Pain de Sucre Pipper 61 swimsuit, R5 900, La Corset Intime; socks, R199 for two pairs, Puma; Alexander Wang Julie tubular webbing sandals, R13 290, Hydraulics.

Image: Aart Verrips

Leather baseball cap, R19 760; cropped leather biker jacket, R67 890; faux-leather tapered trousers, R27 950, all Balmain.

Image: Aart Verrips

My LV Paris cap, R10 200; ribbed tank top, R32 000; Damier denim trousers, R38 500, all Louis Vuitton.

Image: Aart Verrips

Earrings, R4 990, Kirsten Goss; sleeveless square-neck bodysuit, R299, Foschini; T-Aiky tank top, R5 999, Diesel; Maria Calderara ¾ trousers, R16 200, Catherine Gaeyla.

Image: Aart Verrips

Swarovski Millenia necklace, R7 300, Spilhaus; St. Zodwa lilac pleated dress, R6 950, Ezoketho.

Image: Aart Verrips

DG logo-print silk-twill scarf, R9 500; statement sunglasses, R7 100; DG logo black-crystal cross earrings, R23 750; Majolica-print padded bikini, R16 750, all Dolce & Gabbana.

Image: Aart Verrips

Swarovski Matrix choker, R38 000, Spilhaus; Tartan Tartan Tartan Twist Tube top, R2 299; Dog Ate My Skirt, R2 757; both Rich Mnisi; Alexander Wang Nova sandals, R14 590, Hydraulics.

Image: Aart Verrips

ESS Running 5-panel cap, R349, Puma; Wolford metallic-jacquard bodysuit, R10 220; Letanne Arden puffer jacket, R89 430, both Moss; socks, R199 for two pairs, Puma; Alexander Wang Nova sandals, R14 590, Hydraulics.

Image: Aart Verrips

Training BB cap, R349, Puma; Foulard tinsel kaftan, POR, Thebe Magugu.

Fashion Director: Sharon Armstrong

Photographer: Aart Verrips/ Agent Emma Represents

Digital Assistant: Tshepo Mokoena

Hair: Saadique Ryklief using Sisley Hair Rituel/ Lampost

Makeup: Alexandra Botha using Sisley Paris/ Lampost

Fashion Assistant: Jennifer Krug

Fashion Intern: Karabo Tshabalala

Model: Claurette Oosthuizen / Boss

Lighting: Glow Hire

Stockists:

Balmain 010 276 0290

Catherine Gaeyla cgfashion.co.za

Diesel diesel.co.za

Dolce & Gabbana dolcegabbana.com/en-za

Ezokhetho ezokhetho.com

Foschini bash.com

Hydraulics hydraulicsstores.co.za

Kirsten Goss kirstengoss.co.za

La Corset Intime 011 268 6973

Louis Vuitton 011 784 9854

Moss 011 325 6457

Picot & Moss picotandmoss.co.za 

Puma za.puma.com

Rich Mnisi shop.richmnisi.com

Spilhaus spilhaus.co.za

Thebe Magugu thebemagugu.com

Viviers viviersstudio.com

From the October edition of Wanted, 2025

