Training BB cap, R349, Puma; Foulard tinsel kaftan, POR, Thebe Magugu.
Fashion Director: Sharon Armstrong
Photographer: Aart Verrips/ Agent Emma Represents
Digital Assistant: Tshepo Mokoena
Hair: Saadique Ryklief using Sisley Hair Rituel/ Lampost
Makeup: Alexandra Botha using Sisley Paris/ Lampost
Fashion Assistant: Jennifer Krug
Fashion Intern: Karabo Tshabalala
Model: Claurette Oosthuizen / Boss
Lighting: Glow Hire
Cover Story October 2025
Knock out
The new season's fashion is light-weight but packs a punch
Fendi Lab sunglasses in shiny blue, R7 850, Picot & Moss; Lumo dot sleeves, R19 500; metallic racer cropped top, R4 600, both Viviers.
Tartan Tartan Tartan Twist Tube top, R2 299; Dog Ate My Skirt, R2 757; both Rich Mnisi.
Alexander Wang graphic shrunken combo jersey, R10 590, Hydraulics; Pain de Sucre Pipper 61 swimsuit, R5 900, La Corset Intime; socks, R199 for two pairs, Puma; Alexander Wang Julie tubular webbing sandals, R13 290, Hydraulics.
Leather baseball cap, R19 760; cropped leather biker jacket, R67 890; faux-leather tapered trousers, R27 950, all Balmain.
My LV Paris cap, R10 200; ribbed tank top, R32 000; Damier denim trousers, R38 500, all Louis Vuitton.
Earrings, R4 990, Kirsten Goss; sleeveless square-neck bodysuit, R299, Foschini; T-Aiky tank top, R5 999, Diesel; Maria Calderara ¾ trousers, R16 200, Catherine Gaeyla.
Swarovski Millenia necklace, R7 300, Spilhaus; St. Zodwa lilac pleated dress, R6 950, Ezoketho.
DG logo-print silk-twill scarf, R9 500; statement sunglasses, R7 100; DG logo black-crystal cross earrings, R23 750; Majolica-print padded bikini, R16 750, all Dolce & Gabbana.
Swarovski Matrix choker, R38 000, Spilhaus; Tartan Tartan Tartan Twist Tube top, R2 299; Dog Ate My Skirt, R2 757; both Rich Mnisi; Alexander Wang Nova sandals, R14 590, Hydraulics.
ESS Running 5-panel cap, R349, Puma; Wolford metallic-jacquard bodysuit, R10 220; Letanne Arden puffer jacket, R89 430, both Moss; socks, R199 for two pairs, Puma; Alexander Wang Nova sandals, R14 590, Hydraulics.
Training BB cap, R349, Puma; Foulard tinsel kaftan, POR, Thebe Magugu.
Stockists:
Balmain 010 276 0290
Catherine Gaeyla cgfashion.co.za
Diesel diesel.co.za
Dolce & Gabbana dolcegabbana.com/en-za
Ezokhetho ezokhetho.com
Foschini bash.com
Hydraulics hydraulicsstores.co.za
Kirsten Goss kirstengoss.co.za
La Corset Intime 011 268 6973
Louis Vuitton 011 784 9854
Moss 011 325 6457
Picot & Moss picotandmoss.co.za
Puma za.puma.com
Rich Mnisi shop.richmnisi.com
Spilhaus spilhaus.co.za
Thebe Magugu thebemagugu.com
Viviers viviersstudio.com
From the October edition of Wanted, 2025