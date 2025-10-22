La Beauté Louis Vuitton
La Beauté Louis Vuitton
Image: Louis Vuitton Malletier

Buy: Louis Vuitton La Beauté

The next time you’re abroad, stock up on the newly launched Louis Vuitton La Beauté makeup collection (it’s not available locally yet). With Dame Pat McGrath as creative director, we’d expect nothing less than quality formulations — and it delivers. Backed by the maison’s legacy of stellar craftsmanship rooted in travel and savoir-faire, each product is housed in a covetable objet d’art designed to last. The collection debuts with 55 lipstick shades, 10 lip balms, and eight eyeshadow palettes.

louisvuitton.com

Stroke of light

From cheeks to lids, it’s all about the glow.
Fashion & Grooming
2 months ago
The Alchemist’s Garden Fiori di Neroli, Osmanthus Nectar, Tears from the Moon, and Vanilla Firenze EDP 100ml
The Alchemist’s Garden Fiori di Neroli, Osmanthus Nectar, Tears from the Moon, and Vanilla Firenze EDP 100ml
Image: Supplied

Collect: The Alchemist’s Garden

Alchemy and perfumery merge in Gucci’s The Alchemist’s Garden — a collection of fragrances inspired by the practice of alchemy during the Italian Renaissance. Each scent is linked to one of the four elements of earth, air, water, and fire and sees four flowers — Italian Orris, Damascena rose, Neroli, and Osmanthus — treated in four different ways.

The Alchemist’s Garden Fiori di Neroli, Osmanthus Nectar, Tears from the Moon, and Vanilla Firenze EDP 100ml, R5 620 each

La Prairie Skin Caviar Hydro Emulsion 30ml
La Prairie Skin Caviar Hydro Emulsion 30ml
Image: Supplied

Savour: Caviar artistry

Place your trust in the power of caviar with La Prairie’s Skin Caviar Hydro Emulsion, a new addition to its famed Skin Caviar line-up. A lightweight silky fluid moisturiser, Skin Caviar Hydro Emulsion is designed to support epidermal structure, collagen synthesis, and hydration while improving skin firmness, elasticity, and resilience.

La Prairie Skin Caviar Hydro Emulsion 30ml, R4 060

You might also like...

Heavy hitters

Curate an elevated grooming capsule with kit upgrades that really pack a punch.
Fashion & Grooming
4 months ago

Bottled fountain of youth

Origins’ Youthtopia duo smoothes skin texture maintaining moisture balance while improving skin elasticity and barrier strength
Fashion & Grooming
5 months ago

Brand to know: Leif

The Australian skincare brand Leif pays homage to native ingredients, essential oils, and flora
Fashion & Grooming
8 months ago

From the October edition of Wanted, 2025

© Wanted 2025 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X