Collect: The Alchemist’s Garden
Alchemy and perfumery merge in Gucci’s The Alchemist’s Garden — a collection of fragrances inspired by the practice of alchemy during the Italian Renaissance. Each scent is linked to one of the four elements of earth, air, water, and fire and sees four flowers — Italian Orris, Damascena rose, Neroli, and Osmanthus — treated in four different ways.
The Alchemist’s Garden Fiori di Neroli, Osmanthus Nectar, Tears from the Moon, and Vanilla Firenze EDP 100ml, R5 620 each
Objects of desire: Three luxuries worth obsessing over
Our seasonal hit list of small luxury finds has just the thing...
Buy: Louis Vuitton La Beauté
The next time you’re abroad, stock up on the newly launched Louis Vuitton La Beauté makeup collection (it’s not available locally yet). With Dame Pat McGrath as creative director, we’d expect nothing less than quality formulations — and it delivers. Backed by the maison’s legacy of stellar craftsmanship rooted in travel and savoir-faire, each product is housed in a covetable objet d’art designed to last. The collection debuts with 55 lipstick shades, 10 lip balms, and eight eyeshadow palettes.
Stroke of light
Savour: Caviar artistry
Place your trust in the power of caviar with La Prairie’s Skin Caviar Hydro Emulsion, a new addition to its famed Skin Caviar line-up. A lightweight silky fluid moisturiser, Skin Caviar Hydro Emulsion is designed to support epidermal structure, collagen synthesis, and hydration while improving skin firmness, elasticity, and resilience.
La Prairie Skin Caviar Hydro Emulsion 30ml, R4 060
From the October edition of Wanted, 2025