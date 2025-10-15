Europe still holds key to design visibility
In Europe and North America, designers have access to institutional ecosystems that include fashion councils, incubators, grants, and buyers’ networks. These are instruments that can propel a small label into the global spotlight. Fashion schools there are directly connected to industry pipelines, while media and retail systems reinforce those networks.
Africa, by comparison, has fewer formal pathways for designers to reach that level of visibility. The infrastructure that supports the craft, such as pattern makers, sample rooms, showrooms, and buyers, remains patchy. Designers rely heavily on their own savings or occasional sponsorships to produce collections, often without guaranteed sales. Meanwhile, influencers and entertainers can achieve global reach through digital platforms with far lower barriers to entry.
The result is a kind of cultural imbalance where the faces and voices that represent Africa to the world are visible and celebrated, but the makers behind the clothes often remain invisible. It’s not a lack of talent; it’s a lack of scaffolding.
When virality overshadows craft
There’s also a storytelling gap. Global media still tend to frame African fashion through the lens of cultural expression, zooming in on colour, identity and heritage rather than as a site of technical or conceptual innovation. That framing works well for stylists and celebrities whose work thrives on visual immediacy. But for designers pursuing slower, more experimental approaches such as minimalism, futurism or new fabric technologies, that narrative leaves them out of the spotlight.
It’s a symptom of the broader attention economy. In a world where influence moves faster than production, virality has become the new currency of legitimacy. And so, those who can move culture quickly, whether that be through sound, image or online communities, will find themselves at the forefront of lists like BoF’s. Designers, who often work quietly and slowly, can struggle to compete with that pace of recognition required by today’s online-first environment.
Rebuilding fashion’s foundations
To change this, Africa’s fashion ecosystem needs more than applause; it needs investment and infrastructure. Designers require affordable access to materials and manufacturing, financing mechanisms that recognise creative risk and export policies that support small brands. Government policy could go further in recognising fashion as an industrial sector and not just an aesthetic pursuit.
Education and mentorship are equally vital. Aspiring designers need guidance that combines creative development with business literacy, logistics and sustainability. Connecting them with international mentors, buyers and institutions could open pathways that currently don’t exist.
Media also has a role to play. Journalists, editors, and curators must look beyond celebrity and pay closer attention to the work, zooming in on the silhouettes, the construction and the innovation. Cultural visibility is valuable but it should not eclipse the people who make the clothes that define it.
BoF 500 exposes African fashion’s shortcomings
The continent has influence but not much industry
Image: Supplied
Africa has plenty to celebrate following the recent announcement of BoF’s 500 Class of 2025. This is the annual index of the people shaping global fashion, and for the past few years, this list has grown more geographically diverse and increasingly more attuned to the intersections between culture, identity and commerce.
Africa, as always, made a striking appearance, but for reasons I think reveal as much about the continent’s creative power as they do about its structural limitations.
Among the new African names making an appearance in the list are musicians Tems and Ayra Starr, stylist and filmmaker Daniel Obasi and creative strategist Grace Ladoja. These are figures whose influence stretches beyond fashion; artists and cultural architects who have redefined what African cool looks and sounds like on the world stage. Only a handful of designers, such as Mmuso Potsane and Maxwell Boko of Mmusomaxwell, and Katungulu Mwendwa from Kenya, represent the continent in the “emerging designers” category.
By contrast, Europe’s new inductees list is dominated by designers, creative directors and brand founders. These are people leading ateliers, showing on runways or reshaping heritage houses. That difference is quite telling. It points to how Africa’s power in global fashion currently lies in influence rather than industry, and how visibility, for now, often trumps production capacity.
The culture leads but the industry lags
To understand this imbalance, one has to look at what BoF celebrates. In recent years, the platform has expanded its definition of “fashion changemakers” to include cultural producers, stylists and digital creators. These are often people whose impact on taste and identity extends beyond garments. This broadening reflects the way the industry functions today. A celebrity endorsement or viral post can move markets faster than a runway show, and that’s just a reality.
Africa is rich with that kind of energy. Its global cultural exports such as music, film and aesthetics, have become some of its most powerful tools of soft power. The continent’s new entrants to the BoF 500 embody that influence. They shape global perception and style codes through culture rather than couture.
But there’s a flipside. The scarcity of African designers among the new entrants shows just how difficult it remains to build sustainable fashion businesses on the continent. Infrastructure, funding and access remain chronic barriers. Many designers struggle with the high cost of production, inconsistent textile supply and limited technical support. Import duties make local manufacturing expensive while exporting finished goods can be prohibitive. For emerging designers, the economics often just don’t add up.
Image: Business of Fashion
Image: Supplied
From cultural moment to design movement
Africa’s presence in the BoF 500 is a sign of strength. It proves that the continent’s creative voice resonates globally. But influence should be the beginning, not the end, of the story. The next phase of growth depends on turning that cultural capital into tangible industry — ateliers, brands and collections that can compete on craft as much as they do on charisma.
The greater or fewer number of designers we see in future BoF 500 lists, alongside musicians and influencers, will be an indicator of the ecosystem’s development towards maturity or lack thereof. For now, Africa’s influence is undeniable. The challenge is to ensure that innovation, not just visibility, leads the next wave.
