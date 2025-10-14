On one special occasion — an invitation to Teatro Regio di Torino, the most prestigious theatre in the city — he asked for something extraordinary: a suit made from Vellus Aureum, the most precious fibre he had ever created. That request became more than a garment. It became a legacy, and from it, Torino style was born.

Today, more than a century later, Zegna honours that legacy with a new chapter. For Fall/Winter 2025, the brand presents Torino style — a silhouette inspired by its founder’s original suit. The shoulders are structured. The lapels are wide. The construction is precise. Each jacket features three-button sleeves, a higher buttonhole inspired by the iconic 232 Road brand mark, and rounded pockets available in both flap and patch versions.

These elements define the Torino difference: a recognisable, refined silhouette designed to last. Every line is a tribute to the spirit of the man who set the standard. Because since its foundation, tailoring at Zegna has never been about following trends — it has always been about setting them.

At the heart of the collection lies the new Vellus Aureum suit, reimagined in a flannel so soft it feels weightless — tactile and precise in its fit. The suit is constructed using couture-level techniques: hand-finished trousers, pure silk linings, and the distinctive architecture that marks every Zegna creation. This is not just tailoring. It’s a practice. A discipline. A belief in doing things well — and doing them with care.