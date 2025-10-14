Tailoring is where everything began for luxury menswear brand Zegna. In 1910, founder Ermenegildo Zegna established a wool mill in Trivero, northern Italy, with a vision that went far beyond fabric.
He dreamt not only of crafting the finest fabrics in the world, but of weaving his own unique style into every thread — creating something no one had seen before. He believed that style was not just about how a man looked, but about how he moved through the world. He wanted to create garments that would reflect intention, dignity, and elegance.
Zegna had a personal tailor in Torino (Turin), where he regularly brought his own fabrics to be made into suits. It was there that his distinctive way of dressing took shape, setting new standards of refinement.
On one special occasion — an invitation to Teatro Regio di Torino, the most prestigious theatre in the city — he asked for something extraordinary: a suit made from Vellus Aureum, the most precious fibre he had ever created. That request became more than a garment. It became a legacy, and from it, Torino style was born.
Today, more than a century later, Zegna honours that legacy with a new chapter. For Fall/Winter 2025, the brand presents Torino style — a silhouette inspired by its founder’s original suit. The shoulders are structured. The lapels are wide. The construction is precise. Each jacket features three-button sleeves, a higher buttonhole inspired by the iconic 232 Road brand mark, and rounded pockets available in both flap and patch versions.
These elements define the Torino difference: a recognisable, refined silhouette designed to last. Every line is a tribute to the spirit of the man who set the standard. Because since its foundation, tailoring at Zegna has never been about following trends — it has always been about setting them.
At the heart of the collection lies the new Vellus Aureum suit, reimagined in a flannel so soft it feels weightless — tactile and precise in its fit. The suit is constructed using couture-level techniques: hand-finished trousers, pure silk linings, and the distinctive architecture that marks every Zegna creation. This is not just tailoring. It’s a practice. A discipline. A belief in doing things well — and doing them with care.
The brand’s global ambassador, actor Mads Mikkelsen, stars in the campaign for the new collection shot inside Teatro Regio di Torino and in the stillness of the Alpine landscape beyond. His journey mirrors the Zegna man: composed, confident, connected to something deeper.
Torino embodies Zegna’s interpretation of “Italianità” — that quiet elegance, effortless and exact, deeply rooted in a distinct way of life. A culture of taste. A sense of rhythm. A way of being that doesn’t shout to be seen, because it has always known where it belongs.
The campaign captures the essence of the city: strolling through its iconic streets, pausing for a slow midmorning espresso, embracing a way of life that is both sophisticated and relaxed. Torino style is synonymous with refined, structured elegance, and the city itself has long been a hub for craftsmanship and high-end tailoring.
For Zegna, style is never just visual. It is generational. Emotional. Exact. The brand doesn’t just make suits — it defines what a suit can be.
It’s not a suit. It’s a Zegna.
Discover Torino style at the Zegna Boutique at the Diamond Walk in Sandton City, Johannesburg. Call 011 326 7767.
This article was sponsored by Zegna.