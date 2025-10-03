Nothing says you’ve arrived quite like seeing your name in lights and for Dior Beauty, the recent launch of their audacious new-generation lipstick, Rouge Dior On Stage, deserved that and a whole lot more … how about illuminating the tallest building in SA’s richest square mile?
The luxury brand took the phrase “paint the town red” to a whole new altitude when they dared to make a bold statement by illuminating one of Africa’s tallest buildings and the tallest on SA soil, The Leonardo (located in SA’s richest square mile) — cementing the brand’s presence along the Sandton skyline as it glowed red with a dazzling laser light show featuring illuminated artwork of the new lipstick.
“Dior has always been a symbol of timeless beauty and Parisian elegance,” says Armine Anders, GM Manager of Dior Beauty SA. “With the launch of Rouge Dior On Stage, we are not only introducing one of the brand’s most exciting creations, but placing it firmly in the SA spotlight.”
Dior Beauty paints the Sandton skyline rouge
The illumination of SA’s richest square mile marks the arrival of Rouge Dior On Stage
Image: Supplied
Nothing says you’ve arrived quite like seeing your name in lights and for Dior Beauty, the recent launch of their audacious new-generation lipstick, Rouge Dior On Stage, deserved that and a whole lot more … how about illuminating the tallest building in SA’s richest square mile?
The luxury brand took the phrase “paint the town red” to a whole new altitude when they dared to make a bold statement by illuminating one of Africa’s tallest buildings and the tallest on SA soil, The Leonardo (located in SA’s richest square mile) — cementing the brand’s presence along the Sandton skyline as it glowed red with a dazzling laser light show featuring illuminated artwork of the new lipstick.
“Dior has always been a symbol of timeless beauty and Parisian elegance,” says Armine Anders, GM Manager of Dior Beauty SA. “With the launch of Rouge Dior On Stage, we are not only introducing one of the brand’s most exciting creations, but placing it firmly in the SA spotlight.”
Visit Chanel’s luxury fragrance pop-up experience for the new Chance Eau Splendide
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
At a star-studded soirée held at The Michelangelo Towers on the same night, featuring actress and TV personality, Nandi Madida as MC, the room was filled with esteemed guests dressed in the Dior all-black with a touch of red dress code. With red carpet moments and makeup touch-up stations showcasing the iconic Rouge Dior On Stage lipstick collection — glossy lipstick swipes flowed accompanied by glasses of bubbly, CD-embossed macaroons and more.
Later into the night, The Michelangelo Towers provided the perfect vantage point for guests to witness the lighting up of The Leonardo which stood across from the Michelangelo Towers rooftop venue. Taking inspiration from the lipstick’s daring identity; the iconic building, which stands at a staggering height of 234m, was lit up a vibrant Dior shade of red as an electrifying display of lighting, lasers and projections made the night sky came alive with visuals that could be seen across the city for four nights as the building was illuminated each evening from 7pm to 9pm.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Audacious and unconventional, the Rouge Dior On Stage lipstick, fronted by Netflix’s Wednesday actress, Jenna Ortega, features ultra-wear shine, smudge-proof colour, intense comfort and a hydrating, creamy texture that feels like a luxurious, plush balm on the lips. Using Dior’s revolutionary double-phase technology, Rouge Dior On Stage debuts in 10 shades, ranging from elegant nudes to striking reds, all encased in an elegant, elongated silhouette accented with signature silver motifs and the reversed CD logo in the centre, signalling a bold new era for Dior.
Rouge Dior On Stage Shine Lipstick retails for R1,180 each.
shop-beauty.dior.co.za
You might also like...
Introducing La Beauté Louis Vuitton
The essential creativity of colour
New season refresh