In a culture that prizes busyness, Mantua Silkwear is making a case for the opposite: that sleep deserves ceremony.
The Cape Town-based silk atelier, founded by designer Juandi Andrag, has unveiled “Nocturne”, a collection of sleep and ritual wear that treats rest as both wellness and quiet indulgence.
The line includes everything required for a perfectly staged evening wind-down. There are silk sleep masks engineered for deeper rest, pillowcases designed to prevent breakage and sleep creases, pyjama sets polished enough to pass for daywear, and velvet robes in jewel tones such as midnight blue, royal purple and deep garnet red, finished with silk piping.
Where sleep becomes ritual
Juandi Andrag's new collection turns silk into a wellness ally, where sleepwear becomes part of self-care
Image: Katinka Bester
Celebrating local artisans
Image: Katinka Bester
Mantua has never been about silk for silk’s sake. The atelier was born after Andrag’s autoimmune diagnosis, when fabric choice became a matter of wellbeing as much as style. Silk proved the ideal ally: naturally hypoallergenic, gentle on skin and scientifically shown to support the body’s overnight repair. The brand has since positioned itself at the intersection of necessity and beauty, producing pieces that are both therapeutic and elegant.
At the heart of “Nocturne” is this philosophy of functional luxury. Mantua works exclusively with 100% mulberry silk, a material that reduces hair friction, helps skin retain hydration and avoids the moisture-trapping tendencies of synthetics. Prints are handpainted in SA, often inspired by twilight skies, so that the garments move seamlessly from bedroom to balcony brunch.
Image: Katinka Bester
Image: Katinka Bester
For Andrag, “Nocturne” is not simply about sleep. It is about reclaiming the hours of rest as ritual, where luxury is measured in comfort, care, and intention.
Prices range from R540 for a sleep mask to R4,300 for full silk pyjamas.
mantua.co.za
