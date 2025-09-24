Others, like La Mecenate, La Contessa, and Sciura, radiate an older-school Italian grandeur, while Principino and La Principessa remind us that attention can be an outfit in itself. Together they form a patchwork definition of “Gucciness” that resists neat labels.
Heritage threads through the collection but not in a nostalgic way. The monogrammed travel trunk L’Archetipo looks back to the brand’s origins in luggage, yet it also reads like a suitcase packed for a future we have not seen yet. The Bamboo 1947 bag is given new proportions, the Horsebit loafer proves why it never goes out of style and the Flora print resurfaces both in its classic romanticism and in a moodier, nocturnal palette. The GG Monogram appears with unapologetic frequency, daring us to admit that maximalism is a kind of confidence.
The clothes themselves slide between extremes. There are feathered opera coats and sparkling high jewellery pieces for moments of theatre, pared-down hosiery and swimwear tailored like eveningwear for when glamour feels casual. Slingback kitten heels and leather mules embody that Italian idea of sprezzatura, looking impeccable without seeming to try.
The many faces of Gucci
Demna Gvasalia’s debut Gucci collection celebrates personality, heritage and the art of self-expression
Image: Catherine Opie
Gucci has always had a knack for reminding us that fashion is not only about what you wear, but who you become when you wear it.
With their latest collection La Famiglia (“the family” in Italian), the House leans into that idea with a collection that feels less like a runway line-up and more like a dinner party of personalities, each one unapologetically themselves. This marks the debut of creative director Demna Gvasalia at Gucci, a fresh vision that already feels unmistakably alive.
Photographed by Catherine Opie, the portraits at the centre of the collection present Gucci’s extended family. They are less models than characters: Incazzata in her fiery little red coat, La Bomba prowling in stripes, La Cattiva with her razor-sharp glamour. There is Miss Aperitivo, who never met a Negroni she didn’t like and L’Influencer, Gucci’s wink to our obsession with feeds and followers.
Butter yellow and food as fashion’s favourite muse
Image: Catherine Opie
Image: Catherine Opie
Image: Catherine Opie
What La Famiglia really offers is a reminder of how a fashion house becomes a language. Demna’s influence is beginning to show here, not in loud declarations but in the way the collection moves between history and play, elegance and provocation. Each piece feels alive with character, waiting for someone to step into it and make it theirs.
If this collection is any indication, Demna’s upcoming presentation in February 2026 will mark not just a show, but a statement. La Famiglia teases the energy, elegance, and layered storytelling Demna is poised to bring to his first Gucci runway.
Image: Catherine Opie