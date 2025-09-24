“A rose by any other name would smell as sweet” — unless its name is Spiky Muse by Ex Nihilo, an overdose of rose wrapped in strawberry.
Created by perfumer Louise Turner, this floral-fruity amber scent profile takes its inspiration from the queen of flowers. Merging high perfumery with responsibly sourced, upcycled, and biodegradable ingredients, Spiky Muse pioneers the use of an upcycled, natural strawberry-extract note. The result? A rich, juicy, green floral scent, comprising multiple precious rose concentrates with notes of bergamot, pink pepper, pistachio accord, cedarwood, Akigalawood, Ambrofix, and tonka bean.
Ex Nihilo Spiky Muse EDP 100ml, R4 710, skins.co.za
Pre-raphaelite beauty
Spiky muse
Juicy, green, and indulgent, Spiky Muse redefines rose perfumes through eco-friendly ingredients and daring composition
Image: Supplied
From the September edition of Wanted, 2025