Ex Nihilo Spiky Muse EDP 100ml
Ex Nihilo Spiky Muse EDP 100ml
Image: Supplied

“A rose by any other name would smell as sweet” — unless its name is Spiky Muse by Ex Nihilo, an overdose of rose wrapped in strawberry.

Created by perfumer Louise Turner, this floral-fruity amber scent profile takes its inspiration from the queen of flowers. Merging high perfumery with responsibly sourced, upcycled, and biodegradable ingredients, Spiky Muse pioneers the use of an upcycled, natural strawberry-extract note. The result? A rich, juicy, green floral scent, comprising multiple precious rose concentrates with notes of bergamot, pink pepper, pistachio accord, cedarwood, Akigalawood, Ambrofix, and tonka bean.

Ex Nihilo Spiky Muse EDP 100ml, R4 710, skins.co.za

You might also like...

Forged in luxury

Crafted in Florence, the Lovers flask is a radiant copper ode to craftsmanship and scent.
Fashion & Grooming
2 months ago

Olfactory passport

Let this woody Amber fragrance transport you all the way to Türkiye
Fashion & Grooming
3 months ago

A part of me

The Maison Francis Kurkdjian scent blends feminine and masculine elements into an ambery, floral fougère profile with a soft, powdery sweetness and ...
Fashion & Grooming
10 months ago

From the September edition of Wanted, 2025

© Wanted 2025 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X