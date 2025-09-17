Maximalism hearkens back to the 1980s, an era that, in fashion specifically, evokes excess. But while the excess of the 1980s was deeply rooted in the economy, characterised by rampantly increasing consumerism, rapid financial market growth, and a shift towards deregulation and lower taxes under Reaganomics in the US, this time this projection of what some may call superficiality feels more like a rebellion. Power shoulders, lamé dresses and sequinned bodycon minidresses, all mainstays of the 1980s club scene, are once again trending on resale platforms, with searches for “Dynasty blazer” and “vintage YSL” spiking as younger consumers remix them with contemporary pieces.
Unlike back then, today’s maximalism feels like more of an attempt at self-making and defiance rather than conspicuous consumption. With climate anxiety, inflation and political upheaval shaping our daily feeds, wearing exuberant clothes becomes a kind of creative protest. This is particularly true among Gen Z and younger millennials, for whom self-expression on social media is inseparable from identity. A tulle skirt at brunch or an oversized faux-fur coat on the Gautrain isn’t just a look, it’s a statement about living vividly in defiance of the grey backdrop of current events.
We can also see the maximalist impulse spilling beyond fashion into interiors, music, and nightlife. Pinterest’s 2025 Trend Report highlights “cluttercore” and “eclectic nostalgia” as top home-décor trends, replacing “Japandi” and “minimalist Scandi” as the most-saved interior styles. Pop stars like Doja Cat and Chappell Roan lean into high-concept, costume-heavy performances — Doja Cat’s head-to-toe red Swarovski look at the 2023 Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris, or Chappell Roan’s feathered headpieces and 3D appliqué gowns on tour — in direct contrast to the popular aversion to “cringe”. The broader culture is once again embracing sensory overload, which is a far cry from the neutral-toned, sparsely furnished and logo-less aesthetic that has dominated the past decade or so.
The nascent return of maximalism
The pendulum swing from quiet luxury reflects a cultural hunger for fantasy, abundance and fearless self-expression
Image: Daniele Oberrauch/Alessandro Lucioni/Gorunway
I’ve been thinking a lot about joy as resistance. In a world that seems to be in constant turmoil, finding moments of genuine release often means turning off the news. It means scrolling past yet another headline on how the world is collapsing all around us and skipping that video where the now late, controversial US conservative figure Charlie Kirk is portrayed as a hero. The polarisation of society is so stark that finding even a semblance of joy might mean proverbially burying one’s head in the sand, and I think fashion might be in full agreement that what we all need right now is to get lost in our imaginations rather than letting the chaos engulf us.
In this climate, clothing has become a kind of armour and, just as importantly, a playground. We’ve been through several years of “stealth” dressing, where the aim was to signal quality without fanfare. But the hunger for fantasy, for vibrancy, for a tangible escape from the doom-scroll is shifting wardrobes from quiet understatement to exuberant self-expression. It’s what trend forecaster Sean Monahan has referred to as “boom boom culture”, a term that has played out visibly on the runways, from Saint Laurent’s sharply exaggerated shoulders to Miu Miu’s revival of pointy bras and retro silhouettes.
Writing for The Guardian, Morwenna Ferrier notes that “boom boom” fashion was all over the runways earlier this year: “While I sat waiting for something incredibly tasteful to appear on the catwalk, out marched a bare-chested model with a pashmina-sized fur draped over his shoulders. Then came another, and another, and then one more in a huge fur hood.” She adds: “It didn’t stop there. Later, there was ‘fur’ at Emporio Armani.... By the time the womenswear shows had finished in March, ‘fur’ (mostly fake, occasionally real) had appeared in about 70% of the shows. Along with that were exaggerated shoulders at Saint Laurent, thigh-high boots and pointy bras at Miu Miu. These shows seemed to be saying that fashion wants us to look rich, gauche and glamorous.”
Gen Z and the Prep revival
It’s a sure sign that the pendulum is swinging. As many a fashion scribe has pointed out, we are witnessing the nascent revival of maximalism.
What’s maximalism? It’s an aesthetic philosophy characterised by the celebration of abundance, complexity and personal taste. One that is in sharp contrast to minimalism and the “less is more” approach that solidified quiet luxury as perhaps the defining trend of the post-pandemic world. Instead of restraint, it encourages rich layering of bold colours, diverse patterns, textures and an eclectic approach to dressing. It prioritises individuality and self-expression.
This isn’t a sudden revival but rather an accumulation of signals. In the past two years, designers from Gucci to Balmain have staged theatrical shows heavy on glitter, feathers and architectural silhouettes. Street style, too, is leaning towards what’s been called dopamine dressing: the piling on of colour, unlikely textures and nostalgic references that feel optimistic rather than austere. While “dopamine dressing” now feels like something from yesteryear, the trend that lit up TikTok in the late stages of the pandemic feels right at home now with its maximalist elements like clashing patterns, feathers and surreal accessories.
Image: Acielle/Style Du Monde
Image: Getty Images
Image: FilmMagic
Importantly, maximalism today also feels more democratic. Thanks to vintage markets, rental platforms and fast-fashion collaborations, one doesn’t need a designer budget to participate. Rent the Runway’s first-quarter 2025 report shows double-digit growth in bookings of sequinned evening wear and statement coats compared to muted staples. Where the 1980s “boom boom” look was about buying power, the 2020s version is about ingenuity, remixing, and community. Think upcycling, customising, thrifting, or wearing a family heirloom in an unexpected way. This is maximalism as creative practice rather than conspicuous consumption. Vintage stores and resale apps such as Depop, Vestiaire Collective and SA’s own Yaga are booming, because maximalism thrives on eclecticism, and preloved pieces offer an accessible way to build it.
Ultimately, the return of maximalism signals a cultural appetite for spectacle, abundance and individuality at a time when collective pessimism runs high. It’s a reminder that style can be more than a mirror of the times. It can be a form of resistance, a tool for joy and a way of rewriting the script of everyday life. Where quiet luxury whispered, maximalism sings loudly, colourfully and without apology. This is not to say quiet luxury is dead and buried, as many would like to believe, but that it was perhaps an opportunity to start on a new, clean slate as fashion, and luxury specifically, continues to seek out a new identity at a time of unfettered social change as represented by the unnerving prevailing global climate.
